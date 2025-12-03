FLY DEADLINE ALERT: Firefly Aerospace Inc. Investors Urged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Firefly Aerospace Inc. (“Firefly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FLY) investors of the January 12, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of August 4, 2025 through September 29, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that: (i) the Offering Documents for Firefly’s August 2025 initial public offering contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation; (ii) Firefly had overstated the demand and growth prospects for its Spacecraft Solutions offerings; and (iii) Firefly had overstated the operational readiness and commercial viability of its Alpha rocket program.

Firefly conducted its IPO on August 7, 2025, selling 19.296 million shares of common stock priced at $45.00 per share.

On September 22, 2025, Firefly reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, its first earnings report as a public company. Among other items, Firefly reported a loss of $80.3 million, or $5.78 per share, compared to $58.7 million, or $4.60 per share, for the same quarter in 2024. Firefly also reported revenue of $15.55 million, below analyst estimates of $17.25 million and down 26.2% from the same quarter in 2024. Significantly, Firefly reported revenue of only $9.2 million in its Spacecraft Solutions business segment, representing a 49% year-over-year decrease. On this news, the price of Firefly shares declined by $7.58 per share, or approximately 15.3%, from $49.52 per share on September 22, 2025 to close at $41.94 on September 23, 2025.

On September 29, 2025, Firefly disclosed that “the first stage of Firefly's Alpha Flight 7 rocket experienced an event that resulted in a loss of the stage.” Notably, Firefly CEO Jason Kim stated during the September 22, 2025 earnings call that the Company “expect[ed] to launch Flight 7 in the coming weeks.” Following on the heels of Firefly’s failed April 2025 Alpha rocket launch, the Alpha 7 test failure raised significant questions about Firefly’s ability to meet its commercial launch commitments and the viability of the Company’s technology. On this news, the price of Firefly shares declined by $7.64 per share, or approximately 20.7%, from $36.96 per share on September 29, 2025 to close at $29.32 on September 30, 2025.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

