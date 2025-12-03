LRN INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Stride, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) securities between October 22, 2024 and October 28, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Monday, January 12, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Stride class action lawsuit. Captioned MacMahon v. Stride, Inc., No. 25-cv-02019 (E.D. Va.), the Stride class action lawsuit charges Stride and certain of Stride’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Stride provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services.

The Stride class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statement and/or failed to disclose that Stride was: (i) inflating enrollment numbers by retaining “ghost students”; (ii) cutting staffing costs by assigning teachers’ caseloads far beyond the required statutory limits; (iii) ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees, and ignoring federally mandated special education services to students; (iv) suppressing whistleblowers who documented financial directives from Stride’s leadership to delay hiring and deny services to preserve profit margins; and (v) losing existing and potential enrollments.

The Stride class action lawsuit further alleges that on September 14, 2025, a report stated that the Gallup-McKinley County Schools Board of Education had filed a complaint against Stride, alleging fraud, deceptive trade practices, systemic violations of law, and intentional and tortious misconduct, including inflating enrollment numbers by retaining “ghost students” on rolls to secure state funding per student and ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees. On this news, the price of Stride stock fell nearly 12%, according to the complaint.

Then, on October 28, 2025, the complaint alleges that Stride announced that “poor customer experience” had resulted in “higher withdrawal rates,” “lower conversion rates,” and had driven students away. The Stride class action lawsuit further alleges that Stride estimated the impact caused approximately 10,000-15,000 fewer enrollments and stated that, because of this, its outlook is “muted” compared to prior years. On this news, the price of Stride stock fell more than 54%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Stride securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Stride class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Stride class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Stride class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Stride class action lawsuit.

