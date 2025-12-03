At ISC East 2025, Freevision Technologies Addresses Urgent Challenges Facing America’s Legacy ID Card Infrastructure

New York, NY, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freevision Technologies Corp. concluded a successful exhibition at ISC East 2025 in New York, where the company presented a practical, step-by-step approach for U.S. access control channels and mid-sized end users seeking to improve their legacy 125kHz Prox ID card systems. With a dedicated booth in the ID cards and access control area, Freevision engaged security integrators, distributors, and technology partners looking for solutions that address both current operational challenges and long-term modernization goals.





Freevision Technologies Corp at ISC East 2025 in New York

At the event, Freevision centered its message around “Today, Tomorrow, and the Future,” demonstrating how organizations can meet immediate needs while building a clear path toward mobile access and higher security.

Today: Solving Supplemental Card Challenges for Legacy Systems

End users and channel partners often struggle to determine the specific card format, Facility Code, and ID number range associated with their existing 125kHz Prox installations, making incremental card orders both time-consuming and uncertain. Freevision showcased decoding tools and ID card solutions that help installers quickly identify the correct specifications. This enables accurate fulfillment of supplemental card orders without altering the existing system infrastructure.

Tomorrow: A Low-Risk First Step Toward Mobile Credentials

Many organizations want to begin adopting mobile access but are hesitant to replace controllers, wiring, or their entire credential base. Freevision addressed this gap with its Gateway Reader and Mobile App. The solution allows the current 125kHz Prox ID to be securely incorporated into the mobile app, requiring only a reader replacement while keeping all other components intact. Users can continue using their physical cards while gradually transitioning to mobile IDs at their own pace.

Future: Advancing from Generic Prox to Enhanced 125kHz Security

Security concerns around generic 125kHz Prox cards are well documented, yet a full move to 13.56MHz smart cards can be costly for mid-market customers. Freevision presented an accessible upgrade path featuring its secure 125kHz portfolio, including the Rexid AES line with AES-128 encryption. This approach increases security to levels comparable to advanced smart card technologies while retaining much of the customer’s existing hardware investment.

Freevision’s participation at ISC East reinforced its position as a long-term technology partner committed to helping U.S. customers navigate practical challenges and future developments in credential management.

About Freevision Technologies Corp

Freevision Technologies Corp. provides advanced ID card and access control solutions designed to support legacy systems, mobile access adoption, and high-security credential upgrades.



