FTI Consulting Appoints Jason Leow to Strategic Communications Segment in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Jason Leow as a Senior Managing Director within the firm’s Strategic Communications segment.

Mr. Leow, who is based in Singapore, brings more than 25 years of experience in financial communications, C-suite advisory and stakeholder engagement across Asia, Europe and the United States. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will work closely with the Asia Leadership Team and the firm’s global Senior Managing Director group to drive growth across Southeast Asia and strengthen alignment within the firm’s international Strategic Communications network. His appointment underscores the firm’s commitment to expanding its strategic communications capabilities in the region, particularly in areas such as M&A, ESG, shareholder activism, crisis management and other high-stakes situations.

“Jason’s leadership comes at a pivotal time as we accelerate our growth across Asia,” said Tom Evrard, Head of Southeast Asia Strategic Communications at FTI Consulting. “His reputation in the region is second to none, and his experience as both a journalist and an in-house communications leader gives him a unique ability to shape narratives and advise clients through complex situations. We’re thrilled to welcome him to FTI Consulting.”

Beyond his regional leadership responsibilities, Mr. Leow will spearhead the acceleration of FTI Consulting’s insights and analytics offering in Asia, advancing data-driven strategies that enhance reputation management, executive visibility and strategic decision-making. He will also work closely with colleagues across the firm’s other business segments — including Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting and Corporate Finance & Restructuring — to deliver integrated, multidisciplinary support to clients facing critical challenges.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Leow said, “Boards and CEOs in Southeast Asia are navigating an era of unprecedented scrutiny and complexity. I am excited to join FTI Consulting because of its unique ability to combine deep data analytics with strategic counsel. I look forward to deploying the firm’s full suite of capabilities to help leaders protect value during critical transitions and make confident, evidence-based decisions.”

Mr. Leow is also the co-founder of The Doing Well Centre, a boutique advisory focused on executive coaching and organizational wellbeing. He holds multiple degrees and certifications in business, communications, ESG investing, and applied psychology, and serves on several boards including Aidha and the Arts House Group.

