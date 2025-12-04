Global Dealer Solutions Highlights the Growing Importance of Auto Dealer Local Search Marketing

COPPELL, TX, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COPPELL, TX - December 04, 2025 - -

Global Dealer Solutions (GDS) today announced a renewed focus on the critical role Local SEO now plays in helping automotive dealerships appear where customers are most likely to search: Google Search, Google Maps, and "near me" results. As consumer behavior continues shifting toward mobile and map-based discovery, GDS is emphasizing that Local SEO has become one of the primary drivers of dealership visibility, traffic, and customer engagement.

According to GDS, most dealership journeys now begin long before a customer reaches a website or steps onto a lot. Instead, buyers and service customers start by typing phrases like "oil change near me," "dealership near me," "brake service near me," or "[brand] dealer near me" directly into Google. The businesses appearing in these map-driven and proximity-based results capture the majority of calls, website visits, and direction requests, making Local SEO essential for both sales and service operations. Dealers seeking deeper insights can Learn how Local SEO works and review additional details about local search strategies.

Don Pelham, a spokesperson for GDS explained that Google Search, Google Maps, and Google Business Profile have effectively become the digital front door of the dealership. Appearing in the local pack—the three map listings that dominate mobile screens—can determine whether a customer schedules service, requests pricing, or selects a different dealership entirely. As competition increases, dealerships must strengthen their presence in these areas to maintain visibility against both nearby competitors and national players.

To help dealers meet this need, GDS is spotlighting its AutoLSEO service, which is designed to improve visibility in Google Maps, elevate rankings in local search, and ensure dealership profiles are fully optimized. The service includes Google Business Profile optimization, ongoing improvements to Google Maps positioning, management of citation listings, and enhanced profile security and access control. AutoLSEO also incorporates systematic review monitoring, keyword tracking, and reporting to help dealerships understand how customers are finding them. To strengthen local signals, GDS produces regular content updates, including ten Google and Facebook posts per month, and uses AIO schema injection to help Google more accurately interpret dealership information. Interested parties can also Explore Local SEO for dealers for broader guidance on digital visibility.

GDS manages all setup, updates, and continuous optimization, focusing on giving dealers a supported system that can enhance discoverability across their market. The company notes that the rise in "near me" searches shows no sign of slowing and that dealerships must now compete more aggressively within Google Maps. Local search has become a central factor in how customers choose where to buy or service a vehicle, particularly as mobile usage continues to influence automotive decision-making.

"Dealers who prioritize Local SEO can position themselves where customers already are," Pelham added. "Local search is no longer optional. It is now one of the most dependable channels for driving showroom traffic, increasing service appointments, and strengthening overall brand trust. To See how GDS supports dealer growth, companies can view ongoing updates and resources on our website."

Global Dealer Solutions (GDS) provides solutions for challenges dealerships face across digital marketing, social media, Conversational Voice AI, sales and fixed ops marketing, merchant services, compliance software, and more. Serving automotive dealerships nationwide, GDS helps improve visibility, strengthen communication, and increase engagement while streamlining processes for automation across sales and service.

###

For more information about Global Dealer Solutions LLC, contact the company here:



Global Dealer Solutions LLC

Don Pelham

2144583500

don@gdsdealers.com

8951 Cypress Waters Blvd #160, Coppell, TX 75019