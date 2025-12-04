Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Opens its Sixth Colorado Location, Serving Up Colorado Springs Newest Flavor Crush

Colorado Springs, CO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Springs, get ready to fall hard. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is officially open at 5102 N Nevada Ave, Ste 130, Colorado Springs CO 80918—serving up saucy, craveable sandwiches that have built a cult following across the country. Whether you’re here for the meat, the plant-based magic, or just that Dirty Sauce life, Ike’s is bringing its bold flavor and even bolder personality to the neighborhood.

Why Colorado Springs? Founder Ike Shehadeh and Franchisee Camille Woodfield weighed in;

“The second-largest city in Colorado was the first best place for my newest spot!” said Ike. “I figured the home to the Garden of the Gods would be a great home for the sandwiches of the gods, too!”

Camille added, “Colorado Springs is a thriving metro area, and Ike’s fans have been asking for this one. On top of that, the Olympic Training Center, CU Colorado Springs, and the Air Force Academy right in the neighborhood made the location a no-brainer!”

Two brand-new exclusive sandwiches are debuting just for the Colorado Springs location:

882. IKE'S PEAK: Roast Beef, Turkey, Salami, Tangy Italian Dressing, Pepper Jack

761. CO CO GOOSE: Avocado, Grilled Mushrooms, Tangy Italian, Provolone

From meaty masterpieces to mouthwatering vegan options, Ike’s has something for every kind of eater. Every sandwich comes on our signature Dutch Crunch bread, with Ike’s legendary Dirty Sauce baked right into it—an iconic duo that’s messy, craveable, and totally unforgettable.

With over 1,000 different sandwiches and 100+ celebrity collabs, no other sandwich shop in the world does it like Ike’s. Whether you’re grabbing lunch, dinner, or just feeding your Dirty Sauce addiction, Ike’s Colorado Springs is ready to serve it hot.

Follow @ikessandwiches for grand opening updates, sneak peeks, and more. Join Ike’s Love Rewards and get a FREE sandwich at ikessandwich.com.

About Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

In 2007, a rebel with a dream opened a small sandwich shop in San Francisco’s Castro District. Lines around the block, craveable secret ingredients and inventive flavor combinations sparked a phenomenon spreading love and sandwiches across the country. Whether you’re a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, halal, or gluten-free, your first Ike’s sandwich sets you on an epic quest to try all the endless combinations and over 999 signature sandwiches. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is as iconic as Ike Shehadeh himself. Ike’s cartoon caricature can be seen as guests explore the menu of eclectically named sandwiches including tributes to local celebrities and athletes. Get your Ike’s creation and earn rewards today at ikessandwich.com. Help Ike’s share the love and sandwiches on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.