DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Marquis Software Solutions, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Marquis Software Solutions, Inc. (“Marquis”). Marquis learned of a data breach on or about August 14, 2025.

About Marquis Software Solutions, Inc.

Marquis Software Solutions provides advanced marketing and compliance tools for banks and credit unions.

What happened?

On August 14, 2025, Marquis identified unusual activity on its network and initiated an investigation. They later verified that an unauthorized entity accessed their systems and retrieved certain files containing personal data. This exposed data may have included names, addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, financial account information, and birth dates.

From October 27 to November 25, 2025, Marquis informed the affected business customers about the possible exposure of personal information collected through their systems. These include:

Abbott Laboratories Employees Credit Union

Advantage Federal Credit Union

Agriculture Federal Credit Union

Alltrust Credit Union

BayFirst National Bank

Bellwether Community Credit Union

C&N Bank

Cape Cod Five

Capital City Bank Group

Central Virginia Federal Credit Union

Clark County Credit Union

Community 1st Credit Union

Community Bancshares of Mississippi, Inc.

d/b/a Community Bank

Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union

CPM Federal Credit Union

CSE Federal Credit Union

CU Hawaii Federal Credit Union

Discovery Federal Credit Union

Earthmover Credit Union

Educators Credit Union

Energy Capital Credit Union

Fidelity Cooperative Bank

First Community Credit Union

First Northern Bank of Dixon

Florida Credit Union

Fort Community Credit Union

Freedom of Maryland Federal Credit Union

Generations Federal Credit Union

Gesa Credit Union

Glendale Federal Credit Union

Hope Federal Credit Union

IBERIABANK n/k/a First Horizon Bank

Industrial Federal Credit Union

Interior Federal

Interra Credit Union

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.

Kemba Financial Credit Union

Liberty First Credit Union

Maine State Credit Union

Market USA FCU

MemberSource Credit Union

Michigan First Credit Union

MIT Federal Credit Union

New Orleans Firemen's Federal Credit Union

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank and Pentucket Bank

NIH Federal Credit Union

Pasadena Federal Credit Union

Pathways Financial Credit Union

Peake Federal Credit Union

Pelican Credit Union

PFCU Credit Union

QNB Bank

Security Credit Union

Seneca Savings

ServU Credit Union

StonehamBank Cooperative

Suncoast Credit Union

Texoma Community Credit Union

Thomaston Savings Bank

Time Bank

TowneBank

Ulster Savings Bank

University Credit Union

Valley Strong Credit Union

Westerra Credit Union

Whitefish Credit Union Zing Credit Union

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Marquis, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud, including monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Marquis data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

