DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Marquis Software Solutions, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Marquis Software Solutions, Inc. (“Marquis”). Marquis learned of a data breach on or about August 14, 2025.
If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, please click HERE.
About Marquis Software Solutions, Inc.
Marquis Software Solutions provides advanced marketing and compliance tools for banks and credit unions.
What happened?
On August 14, 2025, Marquis identified unusual activity on its network and initiated an investigation. They later verified that an unauthorized entity accessed their systems and retrieved certain files containing personal data. This exposed data may have included names, addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, financial account information, and birth dates.
From October 27 to November 25, 2025, Marquis informed the affected business customers about the possible exposure of personal information collected through their systems. These include:
Abbott Laboratories Employees Credit Union
Advantage Federal Credit Union
Agriculture Federal Credit Union
Alltrust Credit Union
BayFirst National Bank
Bellwether Community Credit Union
C&N Bank
Cape Cod Five
Capital City Bank Group
Central Virginia Federal Credit Union
Clark County Credit Union
Community 1st Credit Union
Community Bancshares of Mississippi, Inc.
d/b/a Community Bank
Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union
CPM Federal Credit Union
CSE Federal Credit Union
CU Hawaii Federal Credit Union
Discovery Federal Credit Union
Earthmover Credit Union
Educators Credit Union
Energy Capital Credit Union
Fidelity Cooperative Bank
First Community Credit Union
First Northern Bank of Dixon
Florida Credit Union
Fort Community Credit Union
Freedom of Maryland Federal Credit Union
Generations Federal Credit Union
Gesa Credit Union
Glendale Federal Credit Union
Hope Federal Credit Union
IBERIABANK n/k/a First Horizon Bank
Industrial Federal Credit Union
Interior Federal
Interra Credit Union
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
Kemba Financial Credit Union
Liberty First Credit Union
Maine State Credit Union
Market USA FCU
MemberSource Credit Union
Michigan First Credit Union
MIT Federal Credit Union
New Orleans Firemen's Federal Credit Union
Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank and Pentucket Bank
NIH Federal Credit Union
Pasadena Federal Credit Union
Pathways Financial Credit Union
Peake Federal Credit Union
Pelican Credit Union
PFCU Credit Union
QNB Bank
Security Credit Union
Seneca Savings
ServU Credit Union
StonehamBank Cooperative
Suncoast Credit Union
Texoma Community Credit Union
Thomaston Savings Bank
Time Bank
TowneBank
Ulster Savings Bank
University Credit Union
Valley Strong Credit Union
Westerra Credit Union
Whitefish Credit Union Zing Credit Union
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification regarding Marquis, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud, including monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Marquis data breach.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2
Email: medelson@edelson-law.com
Web: www.edelson-law.com
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.