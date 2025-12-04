Linkage Global Inc. Announces Closing of $1 Million Private Placement Financing

TOKYO, JAPAN, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ: LGCB) ("Linkage Global" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, today announced the closing of its previously announced private investment in public equity (the “PIPE”) financing. Pursuant to a securities purchase agreement dated November 24, 2025, the Company issued and sold an aggregate of 689,655 Class A Ordinary Shares at a purchase price of US$1.45 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately US$1,000,000 before deducting fees and offering expenses payable by the Company. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital and the expansion of the Company’s cross‑border sales operations.

The securities were sold in a private placement pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The shares have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

“This financing strengthens our balance sheet and provides immediate capital to support operational expansion and business development,” said Yang (Angela) Wang, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The PIPE enhances our financial flexibility as we scale our cross‑border e‑commerce platform, accelerate go‑to‑market initiatives and pursue strategic opportunities that drive long‑term shareholder value. We remain focused on disciplined execution and expanding our commercial footprint across key markets.”

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities referred to in this press release, nor will there be any sale of any such securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Linkage Global Inc

Linkage Global Inc is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no operations of its own. Linkage Global conducts its operations through its operating subsidiaries in Japan, Hong Kong, and mainland China. As a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, through its operating subsidiaries, the Company has developed a comprehensive service system comprised of two lines of business complementary to each other, including (i) cross-border sales and (ii) integrated e-commerce services.

For more information, please visit www.linkagecc.com . Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742