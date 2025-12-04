Faraday Future Announces That the First Full Batch of Components for its FX Super One MPV Completed Customs Clearance and will be Delivered to the Company’s Hanford, CA Factory in Anticipation of the First Pre-Production Vehicle Off the Line in December





These components are the full sets of knockdowns for building the first batch of complete pre-production FX Super One vehicles, which once assembled, will be used for testing, marketing and other planning activities in the U.S.

This milestone marks the successful end-to-end execution of FF’s Global Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy, covering the full process from supply chain sourcing, testing, transportation, and customs validation to production readiness and final assembly, underscoring its feasibility and strategic value in supporting FF and FX’s ongoing development.

This new parts arrival, delivery and assembly milestone follows the recent trial production phase for Super One, which was primarily focused on planning and verifying production processes, operational workflows, quality standards, safety testing and validation of the vehicle in the U.S.





LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the first batch of knockdowns for FX Super One MPV have successfully arrived at the Port of Long Beach, cleared customs and have commenced delivery to the Company’s manufacturing facility in Hanford, CA. Vehicle knockdown parts are all the components needed to assemble a complete vehicle, which are shipped to a different location for final assembly. This marks a major milestone as the Super One sprints towards the first pre-production vehicle off the line in Hanford by year-end. With parts continuing to arrive, the Company is now another major step closer to Super One’s production and deliveries.









This milestone in the U.S. comes on the heels of the first International FX Super One delivery to its global first owner — soccer legend Andrés Iniesta in the UAE on Nov. 27th. This event signifies the commencement of UAE product deliveries and ushers the market into the EAI-MPV era. It also signals that the Company’s Global Automotive Bridge Strategy is moving to initial Bridge Closure in the Middle East and the Three-Pole Strategy entering into a new chapter.

“We are extremely encouraged by the milestones that we have reached recently with the FX Super One, including a successful trial production phase, the first delivery of the vehicle in the UAE, and now this pivotal moment of receiving our knockdown parts in Hanford,” said Matthias Aydt, Global Co-CEO of FF. “All of our systems are a go, from global logistics to the production and parts pipeline, to training personnel to assemble the vehicle, all in anticipation of getting the first pre-production FX Super One off the line by year end.”

The FX Super One has been in the trial production phase since earlier this year where it was primarily focused on planning and verifying production processes, operational workflows, and quality standards. In parallel, engineers and production staff at the Hanford factory are undergoing specialized training to support production readiness.

In parallel, the Company is also working on comprehensive engineering of vehicles, which includes extensive safety testing and validation. These efforts are integral to ensuring that the FX Super One meets the highest standards of quality, performance, safety, and the end user experience.

Faraday Future’s current 1.1 million-square-foot manufacturing and production facility in Hanford, California, named "FF aiFactory California," has approximately $300 million invested so far in the multi-use facility, and with additional investment and permitting, could become capable of producing more than 30,000 FX vehicles annually. The Hanford factory is preparing a flexible production line for FX units. The facility could support mixed-line manufacturing or assembly for multiple models.

The FX Super One is an affordable mass market MPV. It offers a spacious, meticulously crafted interior with high-end materials and advanced technology, the FX Super One prioritizes passenger comfort with a host of features including multiple rows, spacious seating, ambient lighting, and premium entertainment systems, to name a few. The Super One is planned to be available with AWD and two powertrain options: battery electric and, at a later date, an AI hybrid extended range (AIHER) configuration.

The Super One isn’t just about upgrading one's experience with automobiles — it’s going to redefine it entirely. It will come equipped with the groundbreaking FF Super EAI F.A.C.E. (Front AI Communication Ecosystem) System, and the FF EAI Embodied Intelligence AI Agent 6x4 Architecture. These technologies mark the start of a major tech leap and product revolution in the AIEV era.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “plan to,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the FX Super One and related production and delivery timing, and the Super EAI F.A.C.E. system; involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the ability to timely clear customs; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale; the Company’s ability to secure the necessary agreements from OEMs to be able to engineer FX vehicles for the U.S. market; the Company’s ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which will be substantial; the Company’s ability to secure an occupancy certificate for its Hanford facility; the Company’s ability to increase production capacity at its Hanford facility, which could be substantial; the Company’s ability to develop an AIHER powertrain; the Company’s ability to obtain any necessary approvals to equip the Super One with the Super EAI F.A.C.E. system; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company’s ability to pay its outstanding obligations; the Company's ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the risks related to the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company’s limited operating history and the significant barriers to growth it faces; the Company’s history of losses and expectation of continued losses; the success of the Company’s payroll expense reduction plan; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; current and potential litigation involving the Company; the Company’s ability to receive funds from, satisfy the conditions precedent of and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the Company’s ability to use its “at-the-market” program; insurance coverage; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; potential negative impacts of a reverse stock split; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; circumstances outside of the Company's control, such as natural disasters, climate change, health epidemics and pandemics, terrorist attacks, and civil unrest; risks related to the Company's operations in China; the success of the Company's remedial measures taken in response to the Special Committee findings; the Company’s dependence on its suppliers and contract manufacturer; the Company's ability to develop and protect its technologies; the Company's ability to protect against cybersecurity risks; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees, any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings, and volatility of the Company’s stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations (English): steven.park@ff.com

Investors (Chinese): cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media: john.schilling@ff.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d053a436-3d64-4d95-aff4-f75b0661b12f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23765d3d-2c42-4029-bc12-0dbd6d10c02f