Trident Digital Returns as Title Sponsor of Singapore Comic Con 2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: TDTH), a Singapore-based leader in digital transformation and Web 3.0 activation, today announced that its flagship Tridentity platform will once again serve as Title Sponsor of Singapore Comic Con 2025 (SGCC 2025), scheduled for 6–7 December 2025 at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

Singapore Comic Con, Southeast Asia’s premier celebration of Western and Asian pop culture, returns this December with its most ambitious edition yet – its 4th year since the pandemic and the largest to date. This year, Tridentity will introduce an expanded range of digital-first experiences designed to deepen fan engagement and strengthen connections between attendees, creators, and merchants.

Key Tridentity Activations at SGCC 2025

These initiatives are designed to extend the excitement of the convention from the weeks leading up to the event through to the show floor itself.

Tridentity Comic Con Quest

A dedicated pre-event trivia challenge featuring comic, anime, gaming, and pop-culture questions. Fans compete daily, earn points, climb the leaderboard, and win VIP passes and 1-day tickets. Powered by partner TIFO with secure login via Tridentity Single Sign-On.

Exclusive Ticket & Bundle Promotions

Special Tridentity bundle deals combining SGCC tickets with added-value voucher packs.

On-Site Booth L1-C08

Expanded interactive zone offering daily lucky draws (three major prizes per day), exclusive giveaways for new app sign-ups, and merchant counters enabling live TriVoucher purchases and redemptions.

Merchant Ecosystem Integration

Collaboration with SGCC exhibitors to feature them in the Tridentity app, provide vouchers and discounts, drive footfall to their booths, and enable special TriVoucher redemptions throughout the event.



Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Trident, said, “Returning as Title Sponsor of Singapore Comic Con 2025 allows us to take fan engagement to the next level. With the Tridentity Comic Con Quest, exclusive ticket bundles, an expanded on-site presence and deeper merchant integration, we are creating new ways for the pop-culture community to connect, play and be rewarded — both at the convention and within our growing digital ecosystem.”

By blending physical fandom with secure, rewarding digital experiences, Tridentity is helping make SGCC 2025 one of the most interactive editions yet.

Event Information

6–7 December 2025

Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore

https://www.singaporecomiccon.com/

About Trident

Trident is a leading catalyst for digital transformation and Web 3.0 activation. Its flagship Tridentity platform is a blockchain-based digital identity and engagement solution that delivers secure single-sign-on authentication and enhanced user experiences across industries, with a focus on high-growth markets.

