Laigo Bio raises €11.5 million in seed financing to advance its SureTAC™ targeted protein degradation candidates in oncology and auto-immunity

UTRECHT, the Netherlands - 4 December 2025 (08:30 CET). Laigo Bio, a company pioneering novel and highly differentiated therapies using its proprietary SureTAC™ precision membrane protein degradation platform, has successfully raised €11.5 million in a seed financing. The company will use the proceeds to advance its SureTAC™ oncology programs towards clinical development, and to accelerate discovery and development of its three SureTAC™ immunology candidate therapeutic programs for selected autoimmune and immunology indications and graft rejection.

Laigo Bio also announces the appointment of Dr Matthew Baker, the current acting Chief Executive Officer, as its CEO. Dr Baker is an accomplished serial biotech executive, with more than two decades of experience in inflammatory and oncology drug development, including previous roles as CEO at NeoPhore Ltd., non-executive director at Oxford Genetics, CSO at Abzena and CEO and CSO at Antitope Ltd, amongst several other senior positions. He is also a non-executive director at Fusion Antibodies, a leading CRO providing antibody development services.

“This seed funding is a strong endorsement of both the scientific foundation and the unique potential of our approach enabling selective degradation of membrane-bound targets involved in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases,” said Dr Matthew Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Laigo Bio. “With these resources, we are well positioned to initiate discovery efforts in auto-immunity and to advance our oncology programs through preclinical development. Our team remains focused on achieving key preclinical milestones and progressing our first-in-class lead programs toward early clinical evaluation, to deliver transformative therapies for patients.”

Surface Removal Targeting Chimeras (SureTAC™), developed by Prof Madelon Maurice’s laboratory at the UMC Utrecht, are proprietary therapeutic candidates for targeted degradation of membrane proteins, that have been validated as disease drivers but have eluded drug discovery, and were long considered "undruggable". Developed by Laigo Bio, SureTAC™ are bispecific antibody molecules that induce degradation by bringing the cell surface target protein into close proximity with a surface E3 ligase enzyme, resulting in highly selective and deep inhibition of disease pathways in disease tissues.

In its oncology programs aimed at the immune checkpoint PD-L1 and VEGF, and a hard-to-drug Wnt pathway receptor, Laigo Bio has shown that its SureTAC™ degradation technology results in remarkable in vivo and in vitro efficacy. SureTACs show a high degree of selectivity for targeting diseased tissue, resulting in improved toxicity and safety. Laigo Bio intends to advance its oncology programs internally until completion of preclinical studies before collaborating with pharmaceutical partners to bring them into the clinic.

The funding round was co-led by Kurma Partners and Curie Capital. The other investors were Argobio Studio, Angelini Ventures (the venture capital arm of Angelini Industries, which is investing $300 million across a biotech and digital health portfolio in North-America and Europe), Eurazeo (a leading European investment group managing €36.8 billion across private equity, debt, real estate, and infrastructure), the Oncode Bridge Fund, ROM Utrecht region (a regional investor backed by the European Regional Development Fund), and UK-based Cancer Research Horizons, the translation subsidiary of the world’s largest charitable funder of cancer research, Cancer Research UK.

Laigo Bio was founded by the Oncode Institute, together with the Oncode Bridge Fund, and Argobio Studio, an international biotech start-up studio launched by Kurma Partners, BPI France and Angelini Ventures, key players in financing innovation in healthcare.

“Kurma is excited to support a company with such a promising technology platform targeting disease pathways that have long been deemed undruggable,” said Thierry Laugel, Chairman of the Management Board of Argobio and Managing Partner at Kurma Partners.

“Curie Capital is proud to support development of Laigo Bio’s SureTac™ unique platform technology because of its promise in addressing very specific therapeutic targets in diseases with high unmet medical need,” said Mariëtte Roesink, Managing Partner of Curie Capital.

