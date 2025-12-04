International Cultural Promotion and Exchange Activities for Chinese Martial Arts Held in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 27, the "Cultivate Friendship Through Martial Arts - Silk Road Harmonious Resonance" 2025 China-UAE Martial Arts Exchange Showcase was held at the Shangwu Kung Fu in Dubai, UAE. This event was hosted by Shaanxi Media Convergence, and was attended by athlete representatives from the Shaanxi Provincial Martial Arts Sports Management Center and about 200 Chinese and Arab martial arts enthusiasts.





"Cultivate Friendship Through Martial Arts - Silk Road Harmonious Resonance – 2025 China-UAE Martial Arts Exchange Showcase" event site

At the event, Chinese and Arab martial arts enthusiasts exchanged skills and learned from each other. Students from the Dubai Shangwu Kung Fu demonstrated the solid foundation of their martial arts training through powerful moves. Shaanxi athletes presented a combination of traditional martial arts routines and Tai Chi, constructing an expression of "combining strength and gentleness" in the Eastern aesthetics, conveying the diverse charm and profound cultural heritage of Chinese martial arts.





Shaanxi martial arts athletes provide on-site interactive teaching

During the teaching experience session, Shaanxi martial arts athletes broke down the basic movements of Baduanjin, providing step-by-step guidance from breathing rhythm to body coordination. Dubai students studied diligently and practiced repeatedly, experiencing the subtlety and rigor of Eastern martial arts through adjustments to each move.





Unveiling Ceremony

At the event, Yu Bin, the project leader of Shaanxi Media Convergence, and Feng Yinxiang, the head of Dubai Shangwu Kung Fu, jointly unveiled the plaque for the "International Cultural Promotion and Exchange Project for Chinese Martial Arts". It is reported that Shaanxi Media Convergence will rely on the three-dimensional model of "digitalization + localization + IP" to develop immersive martial arts experience products through XR technology, and plans to establish a permanent martial arts culture experience space in Dubai to continuously promote in-depth exchanges between the Chinese and Arab martial arts communities.

