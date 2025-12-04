



BlockTech announced the opening of its new Global Innovation Hub in Dubai, marking a major step in the organization’s international expansion and reinforcing founder Alessio Vinassa’s role as a leading voice in the development of responsible digital economies. The hub will anchor BlockTech’s initiatives across emerging technologies, supporting founders and innovators building solutions for the next wave of global digital transformation.

The launch is the latest stage in Vinassa's long-term ambition to make AI, decentralized systems, immersive experiences, and digital infrastructure that functions across borders better. His technique emphasizes the need for planning when it comes to innovation, with global cooperation, resilience, and openness at its center.

“Digital economies are changing quickly,” said Alessio Vinassa. “Founders need to be able to work in international ecosystems, hear different points of view, and follow responsible rules if they want to make solutions that last.” The new Dubai hub will help make that happen.

Vinassa's thoughts on the future of digital economies

Vinassa has been arguing for a long time that the world is moving into a new phase of digital growth. AI, cybersecurity, distributed systems, and immersive platforms are only a few examples of technology that will have a stronger effect on global markets, rules, and cultural norms in this time. As the founder of BlockTech, he has worked on developing networks that enable business owners to deal with this complexity.

The founder doesn't think that technological advancement is just a bunch of unrelated new ideas. She sees them as forces that are interrelated and will define the digital economy of the future. BlockTech's major purpose is to help businesses that want to be responsible, be able to adapt to change, and grow around the world.

The Dubai Hub

As Dubai became a more important center for emerging technology, it was the perfect venue for BlockTech to move forward. Vinassa's international approach is to work collaboratively across areas instead of growing on its own. This strategy works because the city is close to markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

The new hub will be the main place for mentorship and help with running a business, like compliance, governance, and expanding internationally.

Ethical AI frameworks that help with responsible growth

Strategies for entering new markets and adapting to different cultures that help founders get into new areas:

Workshops, residencies, and working with experts from other countries

Links to global ecosystem partners who help company owners build their firms in other countries

Vinassa thinks that a wide range of people need to be involved in strong digital economies and that they need to think globally.



Responsible innovation to help founders

Under Vinassa's leadership, BlockTech has focused on offering entrepreneurs the tools they need to manage risk, follow ethical standards, and create technologies that are centered on people, not just money. His mentoring highlights the idea that fresh ideas should be both long-lasting and change the game.

The Innovation Hub will also help founders deal with new problems like cyber threats, changes in the law, worries about digital sovereignty, and rules for sharing data across borders. Vinassa doesn't think these challenges are problems; she thinks they are opportunities to make the technology stronger and more stable.

“Founders who can handle complexity will shape the next generation of digital economies. Our job is to give them the right environment, knowledge, and connections around the world,” Vinassa said.

Building up an international network

BlockTech’s new presence in Dubai is part of Vinassa’s broader effort to build a global network capable of supporting early-stage innovation across regions. The hub will act as a bridge between BlockTech’s existing relationships in other parts of the world, enabling deeper collaboration and cross-regional knowledge exchange.

By integrating perspectives from multiple markets, Vinassa aims to help startups design technologies that are adaptable, inclusive, and ready for global scale from the outset.

About BlockTech

BlockTech is a technology and venture development firm founded by Alessio Vinassa, focused on supporting early-stage founders working in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, decentralized systems, immersive digital environments, and digital infrastructure. Through its international network, BlockTech provides mentorship, operational guidance, and ecosystem connections to help entrepreneurs build solutions for the next generation of digital economies.

Users can visit alessiovinassa.io for more information.

