Beachhead Solutions Integrates with ConnectWise Through ConnectWise Invent Integration Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachhead Solutions, whose platform provides MSPs with cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, data access control, and compliance management, today announced the completion of all necessary security certifications as required by ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers. To directly integrate with ConnectWise PSA™ through the ConnectWise Invent Integration Program, integrators must pass an integration security review that ensures their integration is safe and secure.

The integration builds on BeachheadSecure for MSPs’ expanding connectivity into proven solutions, enabling MSPs to better differentiate their practices with cybersecurity expertise and grow compliance-based revenue. BeachheadSecure for MSPs is a comprehensive security and compliance platform that allows MSPs to remotely enforce, manage, and document 68 software controls mapping to over 800 compliance requirements. With basic security services now commoditized table stakes, today’s compliance-focused clients demand comprehensive protection against stolen devices, insider risks, and unauthorized access. BeachheadSecure enables MSPs to differentiate through proven compliance expertise rather than competing on price.

This collaboration and integration through the ConnectWise Invent Program will help Beachhead Solutions to address the critical challenge MSPs face in demonstrating tangible security and compliance value to clients while moving beyond commodity service pricing pressures.

The ConnectWise Invent Program is a robust and secure integration program for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) seeking to connect their solutions with groundbreaking software from ConnectWise. The program strives to support ISVs globally in growing their businesses by harnessing the power of innovative technologies and by fostering mutual productivity, including Tier 1 integration support from ConnectWise.

Beachhead’s integration strategy centers on the fundamental business reality that MSPs must be able to assist clients in proving compliance, not just claim it. The business risks of failing to maintain compliance with increasingly strict regulatory requirements have never been higher, and compliance cannot be an afterthought in today’s threat landscape. BeachheadSecure for MSPs addresses this challenge by providing uniquely comprehensive documentation and reporting capabilities that deliver undeniable proof of regulatory compliance across 68 software controls for major frameworks including NIST CSF and 800-171, CMMC Levels 1 & 2, FTC Safeguards, ISO 27001, HIPAA and more. Beachhead’s recently released ComplianceEZ for MSPs builds on this foundation, helping MSPs navigate complex regulatory requirements while demonstrating measurable compliance value to clients.

For more information on the Beachhead integration visit: https://marketplace.connectwise.com/beachheadsecure-for-msps.

Learn more about Beachhead’s partner program: https://www.beachheadsolutions.com/partner-program.

About Beachhead Solutions

Beachhead Solutions provides MSPs with a comprehensive security and compliance platform that enables remote enforcement, management, and documentation of 68 software controls across their clients’ fleet of PCs, Macs, USB storage devices, smartphones, tablets, and servers. From a unified cloud-based console, BeachheadSecure for MSPs delivers the device visibility, layered encryption, and enforceable security policy management required to keep clients’ data secure and continually achieve compliance mandates. Beachhead’s innovative all-in-one tools, like RiskResponder™, offer automatic, customizable, and pre-determined responses to environmental and behavioral risks, helping MSPs differentiate their offerings beyond commodity services and demonstrate measurable compliance value to clients.

About the ConnectWise Invent Program

The ConnectWise Invent program empowers third-party vendors to build secure, high-quality integrations that meet the needs of managed service providers (MSPs). Through close collaboration with the ConnectWise API team, vendors receive guidance to scope, develop, harden, and certify their integrations—ensuring MSPs gain reliable, fully supported solutions within the ConnectWise ecosystem. To learn more or enroll as an integration partner, contact Invent@ConnectWise.com or visit connectwise.com/invent.

This application uses the ConnectWise API but is not a ConnectWise product or service and is licensed separately from ConnectWise products and services. The term 'ConnectWise' is a trademark of ConnectWise, LLC.

