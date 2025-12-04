South Korea Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2028: Detailed Analysis of 58 Existing Data Centers, 31 Upcoming Data Centers, and 37 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Korea's upcoming data center pipeline is heavily concentrated around Seoul, led by hyperscale and telecom operators, with multiple 100MW+ mega-campuses under development.

South Korea hosts around 58 operational data centers with a combined IT load capacity of approximately 850 MW. The top three operators - LG Uplus, KT Cloud, and SK broadband - together account for nearly half of South Korea's total IT load (455 MW), highlighting strong dominance by major telecom providers

This database (Excel) product covers the South Korea data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 58 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 31 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, Yongin.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (58 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Seocho 1 Data Center or Bundang Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (31 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Major Operators/investors Covered in This South Korea Data Center Market Database Include

DAOU IDC

DCI Data Centers

Digital Edge

Digital Realty

Dreammark1 Corporation

Empyrion Digital

Equinix

Equinix & GIC

Epoch Digital

Fir Hills Inc.

Hostway

Inuverse

Kakao

KINX

KORAMCO Assets Management

KT Cloud

KT Cloud (Capstone Asset Management)

LG CNS

LG KEPCO and Hanwha

LG Uplus

Lotte Innovate

Macquarie Telecom Group

Metavisio Thomson Computing & BKB Energy

Okestro

OneAsia Network

SEJONG Networks

Shinsegae I&C

SK broadband

SK Ecoplant DCT Telecom and KB Asset Management

STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Samsung SRA Asset Management

Telehouse (KDDI)

Changhae Development

KOSCOM

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Open AI & Samsung

Open AI & SK Telecom

