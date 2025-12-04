South Korea Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2028: Detailed Analysis of 58 Existing Data Centers, 31 Upcoming Data Centers, and 37 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
South Korea's upcoming data center pipeline is heavily concentrated around Seoul, led by hyperscale and telecom operators, with multiple 100MW+ mega-campuses under development.
South Korea hosts around 58 operational data centers with a combined IT load capacity of approximately 850 MW. The top three operators - LG Uplus, KT Cloud, and SK broadband - together account for nearly half of South Korea's total IT load (455 MW), highlighting strong dominance by major telecom providers
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the South Korea data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 58 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 31 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, Yongin.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (58 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Seocho 1 Data Center or Bundang Data Center.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (31 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/investors Covered in This South Korea Data Center Market Database Include
- DAOU IDC
- DCI Data Centers
- Digital Edge
- Digital Realty
- Dreammark1 Corporation
- Empyrion Digital
- Equinix
- Equinix & GIC
- Epoch Digital
- Fir Hills Inc.
- Hostway
- Inuverse
- Kakao
- KINX
- KORAMCO Assets Management
- KT Cloud
- KT Cloud (Capstone Asset Management)
- LG CNS
- LG KEPCO and Hanwha
- LG Uplus
- Lotte Innovate
- Macquarie Telecom Group
- Metavisio Thomson Computing & BKB Energy
- Okestro
- OneAsia Network
- SEJONG Networks
- Shinsegae I&C
- SK broadband
- SK Ecoplant DCT Telecom and KB Asset Management
- STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Samsung SRA Asset Management
- Telehouse (KDDI)
- Changhae Development
- KOSCOM
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Open AI & Samsung
- Open AI & SK Telecom
