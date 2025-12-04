Taiwan Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2028: Detailed Analysis of 25 Existing Data Centers, 7 Upcoming Data Centers, and 15 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chunghwa Telecom, Chief Telecom, Vantage Data Centers, and Taiwan Mobile collectively account for approximately 85% of Taiwan's operational data center capacity.

Taipei, with more than 100 MW+ capacity, remains the primary hub for existing data center developments in the country. Around 75% of Taiwan's future data center capacity is concentrated under Keppel Data Centres and Chunghwa Telecom, reinforcing Chunghwa Telecom's dominance as the country's largest operator.

Taiwan is experiencing a rapid expansion of data center infrastructure, driven by significant investments from U.S. technology giants in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and the semiconductor sector

This database (Excel) product covers the Taiwan data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 25 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Changhua, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Taipei, Taoyuan, Zhubei.

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (25 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Taipei 3 or LY2.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (7 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

The Major Operators/investors Covered in This Taiwan Data Center Market Database Include

Acer eDC

AnsonNet

Apple

Chief Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom

eASPNet

Empyrion DC & Giga Computing

Epoch Digital (Actis)

Far EasTone Telecommunications

Keppel Data Centers

NTT Communications

SC Zeus Data Centers

Taiwan Mobile

Vantage Data Centers

Zettabyte & Wistron Corporation

