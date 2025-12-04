Taiwan Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2028: Detailed Analysis of 25 Existing Data Centers, 7 Upcoming Data Centers, and 15 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Chunghwa Telecom, Chief Telecom, Vantage Data Centers, and Taiwan Mobile collectively account for approximately 85% of Taiwan's operational data center capacity.
Taipei, with more than 100 MW+ capacity, remains the primary hub for existing data center developments in the country. Around 75% of Taiwan's future data center capacity is concentrated under Keppel Data Centres and Chunghwa Telecom, reinforcing Chunghwa Telecom's dominance as the country's largest operator.
Taiwan is experiencing a rapid expansion of data center infrastructure, driven by significant investments from U.S. technology giants in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and the semiconductor sector
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Taiwan data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 25 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Changhua, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Taipei, Taoyuan, Zhubei.
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (25 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Taipei 3 or LY2.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (7 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The Major Operators/investors Covered in This Taiwan Data Center Market Database Include
- Acer eDC
- AnsonNet
- Apple
- Chief Telecom
- Chunghwa Telecom
- eASPNet
- Empyrion DC & Giga Computing
- Epoch Digital (Actis)
- Far EasTone Telecommunications
- Keppel Data Centers
- NTT Communications
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- Taiwan Mobile
- Vantage Data Centers
- Zettabyte & Wistron Corporation
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnvcej
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.