Japan Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2028: Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, Key Locations, Current and Future IT Load Capacity, Wholesale and Retail Colocation Pricing

Major operators such as AT TOKYO, NTT Global Data Centers, Equinix, MC Digital Realty, AirTrunk, Colt Data Centre Services, and IDC Frontier collectively account for over 1 GW of operational capacity in the country.

Japan hosts around 120+ existing data centers, with cities like Tokyo and Osaka having a strong presence in the country.

In 2025, Japan recorded significant expansion with seven new data centers adding over 200 MW, and a further 1.2 GW announced, planned, or under construction within the same year.

Tokyo and Osaka account for over 60% of the total upcoming power capacity, making it the dominant data center market in the country.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Japan data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 121 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 50 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Akashi, Chiba, Ginoza, Hokkaido, Kitakyushu, Kobe, Matsue, Nago, Okinawa, Osaka, Oyama, Saitama, Sanda, Shirakawa, Shiroi, Takamatsu, Tatebayashi, Tokyo, Tomakomai City, Tsukuba City, Yokohama etc.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (121 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Tokyo Tama Campus or DC3.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (50 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Japan Data Center Market Database

AGS Corporation

AirTrunk

ARTERIA Networks Corporation

Asia Pacific Land (APL)

AT TOKYO

Canon IT Solutions

CapitaLand

CloudHQ

Colt Data Centre Services

Colt DCS & ESR joint venture

CTC

CyrusOne KEP

DayOne & Gaw Capital

Digital Edge

EdgeConneX

Empyrion Digital

Equinix

ESR

FLOW Digital Infrastructure (PAG)

Fujitsu

GLP (Ada Infrastructure)

Goodman

Group Global Compute Infrastructure (GCI)

IDC Frontier

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ)

Keppel Data Centres and Mitsui Fudosan

Marunouchi Direct Access

MC Digital Realty

MIRAIT ONE Corporation

NEXTDC

NTT DATA

OPTAGE

Princeton Digital Group

Qualysite Technologies

SAKURA internet

SC Zeus Data Centers

SCSK

SECOM Trust Systems

SKYY Development

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

STACK Infrastructure

Telehouse (KDDI)

Telstra International

TIS INTEC Group

Vantage Data Centers

Yondr Group and Marubeni Corporation

