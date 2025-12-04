Japan Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2028: Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, Key Locations, Current and Future IT Load Capacity, Wholesale and Retail Colocation Pricing

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
- Major operators such as AT TOKYO, NTT Global Data Centers, Equinix, MC Digital Realty, AirTrunk, Colt Data Centre Services, and IDC Frontier collectively account for over 1 GW of operational capacity in the country.
- Japan hosts around 120+ existing data centers, with cities like Tokyo and Osaka having a strong presence in the country.
- In 2025, Japan recorded significant expansion with seven new data centers adding over 200 MW, and a further 1.2 GW announced, planned, or under construction within the same year.
- Tokyo and Osaka account for over 60% of the total upcoming power capacity, making it the dominant data center market in the country.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Japan data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 121 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 50 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Akashi, Chiba, Ginoza, Hokkaido, Kitakyushu, Kobe, Matsue, Nago, Okinawa, Osaka, Oyama, Saitama, Sanda, Shirakawa, Shiroi, Takamatsu, Tatebayashi, Tokyo, Tomakomai City, Tsukuba City, Yokohama etc.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (121 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Tokyo Tama Campus or DC3.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (50 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Japan Data Center Market Database
- AGS Corporation
- AirTrunk
- ARTERIA Networks Corporation
- Asia Pacific Land (APL)
- AT TOKYO
- Canon IT Solutions
- CapitaLand
- CloudHQ
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Colt DCS & ESR joint venture
- CTC
- CyrusOne KEP
- DayOne & Gaw Capital
- Digital Edge
- EdgeConneX
- Empyrion Digital
- Equinix
- ESR
- FLOW Digital Infrastructure (PAG)
- Fujitsu
- GLP (Ada Infrastructure)
- Goodman
- Group Global Compute Infrastructure (GCI)
- IDC Frontier
- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ)
- Keppel Data Centres and Mitsui Fudosan
- Marunouchi Direct Access
- MC Digital Realty
- MIRAIT ONE Corporation
- NEXTDC
- NTT DATA
- OPTAGE
- Princeton Digital Group
- Qualysite Technologies
- SAKURA internet
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- SCSK
- SECOM Trust Systems
- SKYY Development
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- STACK Infrastructure
- Telehouse (KDDI)
- Telstra International
- TIS INTEC Group
- Vantage Data Centers
- Yondr Group and Marubeni Corporation
