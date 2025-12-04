Canada Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2028: Detailed Analysis of 116 Existing Data Centers, 19 Upcoming Data Centers, and 45 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
- Canada hosts around 115+ existing data centers, with cities like Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City having a strong presence in the country.
- Toronto dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 370 MW, which is around 40% of Canada's existing power capacity.
- eStruxture Data Centers, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, Equinix and Compass Datacenters rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Canada.
- Microsoft is actively expanding its hyperscale footprint in Canada, with four large-scale data center projects under construction across Quebec and Ontario.
- Over 20 upcoming colocation and hyperscale self-built data center projects across Canada are expected to contribute approximately 2?GW of capacity, with many facilities still in the announced or planning stages.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Canada data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 116 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 19 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Calgary, Charlottetown, Gatineau, Halifax, Kamloops, Kelowna, Kitchener, Lethbridge, Markham, Mississauga, Moncton, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Richmond Hill, Saint John, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo, White City, Winnipeg.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (116 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (VA 1 or DC 7)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (19 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/investors Covered in This Canada Data Center Market Database
- eStruxture Data Centers (Fengate Asset Management)
- Cologix
- Woodland Cree First Nation
- Vantage Data Centers
- Equinix
- Compass Datacenters
- Urbacon Data Centre Solutions
- Digital Realty
- Fibre Centre
- Telehouse (Allied Properties)
- Core Data Centres
- QScale (First & Second Phase)
- Enovum Data Centres
- Ascent (TowerBrook Capital Partners)
- Serverfarm
- Centersquare (Cyxtetra Technologies)
- TeraGo (Hut 8)
- Bell AI Fabric
- N Plus Networks
- (11:11 Systems)Sungard Availability Services
- Centrilogic
- Rack & Data
- DataCity
- BastionHost
- Leaseweb (INAP(iWeb)
- Sasktel
- EdgeConneX
- PureColo
- Whipcord Edge (Canada15Edge Data Centers)
- Rogers Communication
- iTel Networks
- United American Corp (TNW Networks)
- Cogent Communications
- FuseForward (CanShield Data Center)
- Canadan Web Hosting
- Priority Colo
- Atlantic Technology Centre
- STACK Infrastructure
- Yondr Group
- Nordik Data Centers & Accelsius
- QScale
- Townsite Planning Inc
- Beacon AI Centers (Nadia Partners)
- Avaio and Adam Real Estate
- Carpere Valley
