Singapore Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2028: Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, Current and Future IT Load Capacity, Wholesale and Retail Colocation Pricing

Singapore hosts around 44 existing data centers, with regions like Eastern and Southern Singapore having a strong presence in the country. Eastern and Southern Singapore account for more than 65% of the upcoming data center power capacity in the country.
Equinix, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers and Keppel DC REIT rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Singapore. AirTrunk is developing one of Singapore's largest upcoming data centers, SGP2, with a planned capacity exceeding 70 MW.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Singapore data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 44 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 6 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Eastern Singapore, Southern Singapore, Northern Singapore and Western Singapore
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (44 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (SIN1 or STT Defu 3)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (6 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Singapore Data Center Market Database
- AirTrunk
- BDx
- ByteDance
- CapitaLand
- China Mobile International
- DayOne (GDS Services)
- Digital Realty
- Empyrion Digital
- Epsilon Telecommunications
- Equinix
- Global Switch
- Iron Mountain
- Keppel DC REIT
- Mapletree Investment Trust
- NTT DATA
- Nxera (Singtel)
- Princeton Digital Group
- Racks Central
- ST Engineering
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Telehouse (KDDI)
- Telin Singapore
