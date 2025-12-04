Singapore Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2028: Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, Current and Future IT Load Capacity, Wholesale and Retail Colocation Pricing

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Singapore hosts around 44 existing data centers, with regions like Eastern and Southern Singapore having a strong presence in the country. Eastern and Southern Singapore account for more than 65% of the upcoming data center power capacity in the country.

Equinix, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers and Keppel DC REIT rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Singapore. AirTrunk is developing one of Singapore's largest upcoming data centers, SGP2, with a planned capacity exceeding 70 MW.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



This database (Excel) product covers the Singapore data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 44 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 6 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Eastern Singapore, Southern Singapore, Northern Singapore and Western Singapore

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (44 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (SIN1 or STT Defu 3)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (6 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Singapore Data Center Market Database

AirTrunk

BDx

ByteDance

CapitaLand

China Mobile International

DayOne (GDS Services)

Digital Realty

Empyrion Digital

Epsilon Telecommunications

Equinix

Global Switch

Iron Mountain

Keppel DC REIT

Mapletree Investment Trust

NTT DATA

Nxera (Singtel)

Princeton Digital Group

Racks Central

ST Engineering

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telehouse (KDDI)

Telin Singapore

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhaojg

