Indonesia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2028: Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, Current and Future IT Load Capacity, Wholesale and Retail Colocation Pricing

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Indonesia hosts around 85+ existing data centers, with regions like Jakarta and West Java having a strong presence in the country.
Jakarta dominates Indonesia's upcoming data center market, with an estimated power capacity of around 450 MW. While Jakarta continues to lead in capacity and development activity, Batam is emerging as a significant secondary hub, contributing nearly 10% of Indonesia's total planned IT load capacity.
DCI Indonesia, BDx Indonesia and Telkom Indonesia rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Indonesia.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Indonesia data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 86 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 23 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Jakarta, West java, Kuningan, Banten, East java etc.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (86 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (JB1 or BD1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (23 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Indonesia Data Center Market Database
- Aslan Energy Capital
- BDx Indonesia
- Bitera Data Center
- Biznet
- BW Digital
- Cyber Data International
- DAMAC Digital
- Datacomm
- DayOne
- DCI Indonesia
- Digital Edge (Indonet)
- Digital Hyperspace Indonesia
- Digital Realty Bersama
- DTP
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Elitery Data Center
- Equinix
- Gaw Capital Partners & Sinar Primera
- Graha Teknologi Nusantara
- IndoKeppel Data Centres
- Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)
- K2 STRATEGIC
- LG Sinar Mas
- Metta DC
- Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)
- NeutraDC - Singtel & Medco Power
- Nex
- NTT DATA
- Princeton Digital Group
- Pure Data Centres
- SEAX Indonesia Pratama
- SpaceDC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Telkom Indonesia
- Triputra Group
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2n2fn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.