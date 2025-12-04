Indonesia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2028: Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, Current and Future IT Load Capacity, Wholesale and Retail Colocation Pricing

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia hosts around 85+ existing data centers, with regions like Jakarta and West Java having a strong presence in the country.

Jakarta dominates Indonesia's upcoming data center market, with an estimated power capacity of around 450 MW. While Jakarta continues to lead in capacity and development activity, Batam is emerging as a significant secondary hub, contributing nearly 10% of Indonesia's total planned IT load capacity.

DCI Indonesia, BDx Indonesia and Telkom Indonesia rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Indonesia.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Indonesia data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 86 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 23 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Jakarta, West java, Kuningan, Banten, East java etc.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (86 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (JB1 or BD1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (23 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Indonesia Data Center Market Database

Aslan Energy Capital

BDx Indonesia

Bitera Data Center

Biznet

BW Digital

Cyber Data International

DAMAC Digital

Datacomm

DayOne

DCI Indonesia

Digital Edge (Indonet)

Digital Hyperspace Indonesia

Digital Realty Bersama

DTP

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Elitery Data Center

Equinix

Gaw Capital Partners & Sinar Primera

Graha Teknologi Nusantara

IndoKeppel Data Centres

Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)

K2 STRATEGIC

LG Sinar Mas

Metta DC

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

NeutraDC - Singtel & Medco Power

Nex

NTT DATA

Princeton Digital Group

Pure Data Centres

SEAX Indonesia Pratama

SpaceDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telkom Indonesia

Triputra Group

