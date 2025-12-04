Philippines Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2028: Detailed Analysis of 28 Existing Data Centers, 13 Upcoming Data Centers, and 19 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Philippines hosts around 28 existing data centers, with Manila having the strongest presence in the country. Manila remains the dominant data center hub in the Philippines, hosting the majority of existing and upcoming facilities, while Cavite is rapidly emerging as a secondary growth cluster.

The Philippines Upcoming data center market is entering a rapid growth phase, with several large-scale projects totaling over 700 MW under construction or planned through 2028.

ePLDT leads the existing market with 60+ MW of IT load, accounting for over 40% of the country's total capacity, followed by Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia and Beeinfotech, establishing a strong core of domestic telecom-backed operators.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Philippines data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 28 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Batangas, Cavite, Cebu, Clark, Davao, Laguna, Luzon, Manila, Paranaque, Taguig etc.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (28 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Davao Data Center or VITRO Makati 1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (13 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Philippines Data Center Market Database

A Flow (Ayala Land and PAG's)

Beeinfotech

Bitstop Network Services

Converge ICT Solutions

Digital Edge

Digital Halo

Diode Ventures and ENDEC

DITO Telecommunity

EdgeConnex-Aboitiz

Endec Group

ePLDT

Equinix

Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia

Megawide Co

Phcolo

SpaceDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Globe

Total Information Management Corporation

YCO Cloud Centers

