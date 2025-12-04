Philippines Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2028: Detailed Analysis of 28 Existing Data Centers, 13 Upcoming Data Centers, and 19 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Philippines hosts around 28 existing data centers, with Manila having the strongest presence in the country. Manila remains the dominant data center hub in the Philippines, hosting the majority of existing and upcoming facilities, while Cavite is rapidly emerging as a secondary growth cluster.
The Philippines Upcoming data center market is entering a rapid growth phase, with several large-scale projects totaling over 700 MW under construction or planned through 2028.
ePLDT leads the existing market with 60+ MW of IT load, accounting for over 40% of the country's total capacity, followed by Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia and Beeinfotech, establishing a strong core of domestic telecom-backed operators.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Philippines data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 28 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Batangas, Cavite, Cebu, Clark, Davao, Laguna, Luzon, Manila, Paranaque, Taguig etc.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (28 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Davao Data Center or VITRO Makati 1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (13 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Philippines Data Center Market Database
- A Flow (Ayala Land and PAG's)
- Beeinfotech
- Bitstop Network Services
- Converge ICT Solutions
- Digital Edge
- Digital Halo
- Diode Ventures and ENDEC
- DITO Telecommunity
- EdgeConnex-Aboitiz
- Endec Group
- ePLDT
- Equinix
- Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia
- Megawide Co
- Phcolo
- SpaceDC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Globe
- Total Information Management Corporation
- YCO Cloud Centers
