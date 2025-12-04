Malaysia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2028: Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, Key Locations, Current and Future IT Load Capacity, Wholesale and Retail Colocation Pricing

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malaysia hosts around 46 existing data centers, with cities like Iskandar Puteri, Sedenak, Cyberjaya and Johor having a strong presence in the region.

A significant number of facilities have come online between 2024 and 2025, including KL1 and JH1 from Equinix and JHB1 from Airtrunk.

Bridge Data Centres, GDS Services, and YTL Data Center Holdings collectively account for over 45% of Malaysia's operational data center capacity, positioning them as the country's top three operators. Johor alone accounts for more than 60% of the total power capacity, making it the dominant data center market in the country.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Malaysia data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 46 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 46 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Sarawak, Selangor, Melaka

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (46 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (MY01 or CX3.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (46 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Malaysia Data Center Market Database

AIMS Data Centre

AirTrunk

Aizo Group and Netrunner

Area Group

Bridge Data Centres

BRIGHTRAY

CSF Group

Currenc Group Inc.

DayOne (GDS Services)

Digital Halo

DigitalBridge

Doma Infrastructure Group

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC

Epoch Digital (Actis)

Equinix

FutureData

GDS Services

Global Telecommunications (Global Data Centre Sdn Bhd (GDC))

HDC Data Center

i-Berhad

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)

irix Sdn. Bhd.

Jakel & PiDC

K2 Strategic

Keppel DC REIT

MyTelehouse (DigitalBridge - Vantage Data Center)

NEXTDC

NTT Global Data Centers

Open DC - Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Shanghai DC-Science (BrightRay)

Singtel & Telekom Malaysia

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

VADS (TM One)

Vantage Data Centers

VCI Global

Yondr Group

YTL Data Center Holdings

ZData (Computility Technology)

