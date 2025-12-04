Malaysia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2028: Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, Key Locations, Current and Future IT Load Capacity, Wholesale and Retail Colocation Pricing

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Malaysia hosts around 46 existing data centers, with cities like Iskandar Puteri, Sedenak, Cyberjaya and Johor having a strong presence in the region.
A significant number of facilities have come online between 2024 and 2025, including KL1 and JH1 from Equinix and JHB1 from Airtrunk.
Bridge Data Centres, GDS Services, and YTL Data Center Holdings collectively account for over 45% of Malaysia's operational data center capacity, positioning them as the country's top three operators. Johor alone accounts for more than 60% of the total power capacity, making it the dominant data center market in the country.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Malaysia data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 46 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 46 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Sarawak, Selangor, Melaka
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (46 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (MY01 or CX3.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (46 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Malaysia Data Center Market Database
- AIMS Data Centre
- AirTrunk
- Aizo Group and Netrunner
- Area Group
- Bridge Data Centres
- BRIGHTRAY
- CSF Group
- Currenc Group Inc.
- DayOne (GDS Services)
- Digital Halo
- DigitalBridge
- Doma Infrastructure Group
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC
- Epoch Digital (Actis)
- Equinix
- FutureData
- GDS Services
- Global Telecommunications (Global Data Centre Sdn Bhd (GDC))
- HDC Data Center
- i-Berhad
- Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)
- irix Sdn. Bhd.
- Jakel & PiDC
- K2 Strategic
- Keppel DC REIT
- MyTelehouse (DigitalBridge - Vantage Data Center)
- NEXTDC
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Open DC - Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd
- Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
- Shanghai DC-Science (BrightRay)
- Singtel & Telekom Malaysia
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- STACK Infrastructure
- VADS (TM One)
- Vantage Data Centers
- VCI Global
- Yondr Group
- YTL Data Center Holdings
- ZData (Computility Technology)
