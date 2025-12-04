Thailand Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2028: Detailed Analysis of 39 existing data centers, 27 upcoming data centers, and 34 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Thailand hosts around 39 existing data centers, with cities like Bangkok and Chon buri having a strong presence in the region. Rayong, Chon Buri, and Bangkok account for more than 40% of the upcoming data center power capacity in the country.
SUPERNAP Thailand, True IDC, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Thailand.
Several international hyperscale providers, including AWS, Google, Microsoft, and TikTok, have announced or initiated projects in Thailand, with planned sites spread across Bangkok, Rayong, and Chonburi.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Thailand data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 39 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 27 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani, Saraburi, Nonthaburi etc.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (39 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Banga Data Center or Genesis Data Center.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (27 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Thailand Data Center Market Database
- AIMS Data Centre
- AIS Business (CSL)
- Bridge Data Centres
- CAT Telecom
- Central Pattana
- CloudHQ
- DAMAC Digital
- DayOne (GDS Services)
- Digital Edge DC
- Doma Infrastructure Group (DIG)
- Edge Centres
- Empyrion Digital
- Etix Everywhere
- Evolution Data Centres
- Fujitsu
- Genesis Data Center
- Haoyang Data
- Internet Thailand
- KIRZ Data Center Service
- National Telecom
- NTT Data
- Nxera (AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy)
- OneAsia Network
- Pacific Internet
- Poren Internet
- Proen Internet
- ReadyIDC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) + Frasers Property Thailand
- SUPERNAP Thailand
- TCC Technology
- Telehouse
- True IDC
- United Information Highway (UIH)
- WHA
