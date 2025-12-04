New Zealand Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: CDC Data Centres, Datacom, and Spark Digital Collectively Dominate the Landscape, Accounting for Most of the Installed Capacity

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Auckland dominates the upcoming data center market, accounting for more than 60% of the total power capacity in the region. A significant number of facilities have come online between 2022 and 2025, including Silverdale 1 and Hobsonville 1 (HV1A) from CDC Data Centers.

The current operational market totals around 114 MW, where CDC Data Centres, Datacom, and Spark Digital collectively dominate the landscape, accounting for most of the installed capacity.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the New Zealand data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 34 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 10 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Palmerston North, and others.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (34 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Silverdale 1 or Hobsonville 1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (10 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This New Zealand Data Center Market Database

Caduceus Systems

CDC Data Centres

Chorus

Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)

Data Centre 220

Data Vault

Datacom Group Ltd

DataGrid

DCI Data Centers

Enable Networks

Goodman

Localhost

NEXTDC

Plan B Limited (Atturra)

Spark Digital

T4 Group (IBM)

Umbrellar

Vector Fibre

Vocus

Xtreme Networks

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hesgr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.