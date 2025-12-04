New Zealand Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: CDC Data Centres, Datacom, and Spark Digital Collectively Dominate the Landscape, Accounting for Most of the Installed Capacity

Explore New Zealand's dynamic data center market with this comprehensive Excel database, offering a detailed portfolio analysis of 34 existing and 10 upcoming colocation centers across Auckland, Wellington, and more. Key insights include current white-floor space, future capacity expansion, wholesale, and retail colocation pricing. The market, led by giants like CDC Data Centers, is poised for significant growth in Auckland. Ideal for Data Center REITs, infrastructure providers, and investors, this tool is essential for those aiming to capitalize on the burgeoning IT load capacity and strategic market predictions up to 2028.

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Auckland dominates the upcoming data center market, accounting for more than 60% of the total power capacity in the region. A significant number of facilities have come online between 2022 and 2025, including Silverdale 1 and Hobsonville 1 (HV1A) from CDC Data Centers.

The current operational market totals around 114 MW, where CDC Data Centres, Datacom, and Spark Digital collectively dominate the landscape, accounting for most of the installed capacity.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the New Zealand data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 34 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 10 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Palmerston North, and others.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (34 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Silverdale 1 or Hobsonville 1)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (10 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This New Zealand Data Center Market Database

  • Caduceus Systems
  • CDC Data Centres
  • Chorus
  • Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)
  • Data Centre 220
  • Data Vault
  • Datacom Group Ltd
  • DataGrid
  • DCI Data Centers
  • Enable Networks
  • Goodman
  • Localhost
  • NEXTDC
  • Plan B Limited (Atturra)
  • Spark Digital
  • T4 Group (IBM)
  • Umbrellar
  • Vector Fibre
  • Vocus
  • Xtreme Networks

