India Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Maharashtra Accounts for Approximately 45% of India's Upcoming Data Center Power Capacity, with Mumbai Emerging As the Largest Hub

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India hosts around 132 existing data centers, with cities like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu having a strong presence in the country.
Maharashtra accounts for approximately 45% of India's upcoming data center power capacity, with Mumbai emerging as the largest hub in the country.
In 2025, several major data center facilities became operational, including Equinix's CN1 in Chennai and CtrlS's Kolkata DC 1. NTT DATA, CtrlS, Sify Technologies and ST Telemedia Global Data Centers rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across India.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the India data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 132 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 84 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Andra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (132 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Pune DC 1 or Delhi DC1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (84 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This India Data Center Market Database
- AdaniConneX
- Airtel (Nxtra Data)
- AkashiQ
- Anant Raj Cloud
- Benzy Infotech Data Center
- Blackstone & Panchshil Realty
- Bridge Data Centres
- BSNL & NxtGen Datacenter
- CapitaLand
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CtrlS
- Cyfuture India
- Digital Connexion (BAM Digital Realty)
- Digital Edge
- Equinix
- ESDS Data Center
- Everstone
- Iron Mountain
- Kedia Infotech
- Larsen & Toubro
- Lumina CloudInfra
- Mapletree Investment Trust
- NES DATA
- NetDataVault
- Nextgen Data Centre
- NTT DATA
- Pi Datacenters
- Princeton Digital Group
- Rack Bank
- Ricoh
- Sify Technologies
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)
- Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)
- Teleindia Networks (DataSamudra)
- Trijit Data Centre
- VueNow
- Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)
- ZR Power Holdings
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/99fy5c
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.