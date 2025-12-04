India Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Maharashtra Accounts for Approximately 45% of India's Upcoming Data Center Power Capacity, with Mumbai Emerging As the Largest Hub

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India hosts around 132 existing data centers, with cities like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu having a strong presence in the country.

Maharashtra accounts for approximately 45% of India's upcoming data center power capacity, with Mumbai emerging as the largest hub in the country.

In 2025, several major data center facilities became operational, including Equinix's CN1 in Chennai and CtrlS's Kolkata DC 1. NTT DATA, CtrlS, Sify Technologies and ST Telemedia Global Data Centers rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across India.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the India data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 132 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 84 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Andra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (132 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Pune DC 1 or Delhi DC1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (84 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This India Data Center Market Database

AdaniConneX

Airtel (Nxtra Data)

AkashiQ

Anant Raj Cloud

Benzy Infotech Data Center

Blackstone & Panchshil Realty

Bridge Data Centres

BSNL & NxtGen Datacenter

CapitaLand

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS

Cyfuture India

Digital Connexion (BAM Digital Realty)

Digital Edge

Equinix

ESDS Data Center

Everstone

Iron Mountain

Kedia Infotech

Larsen & Toubro

Lumina CloudInfra

Mapletree Investment Trust

NES DATA

NetDataVault

Nextgen Data Centre

NTT DATA

Pi Datacenters

Princeton Digital Group

Rack Bank

Ricoh

Sify Technologies

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)

Teleindia Networks (DataSamudra)

Trijit Data Centre

VueNow

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

ZR Power Holdings

