Oceania Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2028: Detailed Analysis of 179 existing data centers, 58 upcoming data centers, and 70 Major Operators/Investors

Oceania hosts around 180 operational data centers, with Australia dominating the region.
Sydney and Melbourne dominate the upcoming data center market, accounting for more than 75% of the total power capacity in the region.
While cities like Sydney and Melbourne remain as the primary data center hubs, there is a growing push towards regional expansion into cities such as Darwin, Launceston, Geelong, and Invercargill, reflecting efforts to decentralize digital infrastructure across Oceania.
AirTrunk, NEXTDC, and CDC Data Centres rank among the leading existing data center operators by capacity across Oceania.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Oceania data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 179 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 58 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Australia and New Zealand.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (179 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (SYD10 or Auckland Data Centre)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (58 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Oceania Data Center Market Database
- (New Era Technology) Intervolve
- 5G Networks
- AAPT (TPG Telecom)
- AirTrunk
- Caduceus Systems
- Carrier Connect Data Solutions
- CDC Data Centres
- Centuria REIT
- Chorus
- Colocity
- Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)
- Cundall Johnston
- Data Centre 220
- Data Vault
- Datacom Group Ltd
- DataGrid
- DC Alliance
- DC West
- DCI Data Centers
- Digital Realty
- Digital Sense
- Doma
- DXN
- Edge Centres
- Enable Networks
- Equinix
- Firmus
- Fujitsu
- Geraldton Data Centre
- Global Switch
- Gold Coast Data Centre
- Goodman
- GreenSquareDC
- Integer DC
- Interactive
- Internode Pty Ltd
- iseek (YourDC)
- ISPT
- Keppel DC REIT
- Leading Edge Data Centres
- Lehr Consultants International
- Localhost
- Macquarie Telecom Group
- Markham Real Estate Partners
- Micron21
- Nexion Group
- NEXTDC
- OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)
- On Q Communications
- Over the Wire
- Perri Projects
- PIPE Networks (TPG Telecom)
- Plan B Limited (Atturra)
- Polaris
- Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN
- Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners
- Secure Data Center
- Spark Digital
- STACK Infrastructure
- Syncom
- T4 Group
- Telstra
- Trifalga
- Umbrellar
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vector Fibre
- Verizon
- Vocus
- Xtreme Networks
- Zettagrid (DC Two)
