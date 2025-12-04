Oceania Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2028: Detailed Analysis of 179 existing data centers, 58 upcoming data centers, and 70 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oceania hosts around 180 operational data centers, with Australia dominating the region.

Sydney and Melbourne dominate the upcoming data center market, accounting for more than 75% of the total power capacity in the region.

While cities like Sydney and Melbourne remain as the primary data center hubs, there is a growing push towards regional expansion into cities such as Darwin, Launceston, Geelong, and Invercargill, reflecting efforts to decentralize digital infrastructure across Oceania.

AirTrunk, NEXTDC, and CDC Data Centres rank among the leading existing data center operators by capacity across Oceania.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



This database (Excel) product covers the Oceania data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 179 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 58 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Australia and New Zealand.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (179 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (SYD10 or Auckland Data Centre)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (58 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Oceania Data Center Market Database

(New Era Technology) Intervolve

5G Networks

AAPT (TPG Telecom)

AirTrunk

Caduceus Systems

Carrier Connect Data Solutions

CDC Data Centres

Centuria REIT

Chorus

Colocity

Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)

Cundall Johnston

Data Centre 220

Data Vault

Datacom Group Ltd

DataGrid

DC Alliance

DC West

DCI Data Centers

Digital Realty

Digital Sense

Doma

DXN

Edge Centres

Enable Networks

Equinix

Firmus

Fujitsu

Geraldton Data Centre

Global Switch

Gold Coast Data Centre

Goodman

GreenSquareDC

Integer DC

Interactive

Internode Pty Ltd

iseek (YourDC)

ISPT

Keppel DC REIT

Leading Edge Data Centres

Lehr Consultants International

Localhost

Macquarie Telecom Group

Markham Real Estate Partners

Micron21

Nexion Group

NEXTDC

OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)

On Q Communications

Over the Wire

Perri Projects

PIPE Networks (TPG Telecom)

Plan B Limited (Atturra)

Polaris

Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

Secure Data Center

Spark Digital

STACK Infrastructure

Syncom

T4 Group

Telstra

Trifalga

Umbrellar

Vantage Data Centers

Vector Fibre

Verizon

Vocus

Xtreme Networks

Zettagrid (DC Two)

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ausc1j

