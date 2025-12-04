Africa Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2028: Detailed Analysis of 125 existing data centers, 46 upcoming data centers, and 54 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa hosts around 120+ existing data centers, with countries like South Africa and Nigeria. The African sub-region is witnessing a significant rise in upcoming data centers with countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa contributing as the top markets for the region

Morocco dominates the upcoming data center market in Africa with more than 50% of the total power capacity.

Digital Realty, Equinix, Open Access Data Centres (OADC) and Africa Data Centres rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Africa.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Africa data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 125 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 46 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (125 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Etix Casablanca #1 or DC1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (46 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Africa Data Center Market Database

21 Century Technologies

Africa Data Centres

Africa50 & Raya Data Center

Airtel Africa (Nxtra)

Business Connexion

Cassava Technologies

CipherWave

CityNet Telecom

Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)

Cloudoon

CWG PLC

Digital Parks Africa

Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion)

ECC Solutions

EgyptNetwork

Equinix

Etisalat

Etix Everywhere (Orange)

Excelsimo Networks

G42 + Microsoft

GPX Global Systems

Grifols Egypt and Orange Business Services

Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers

Helios Investment Partners (Telecom Egypt)

Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Solutions ZA (Dimension Data part of NTT)

inwi

Iozera

ipNX

IXAfrica

Kasi Cloud

Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group

Maroc Telecom

Medasys

MTN

N+One Datacenters

Naver Cloud

NTT & Dimension Data

Oman Data Park & Intro Technology

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Orange Business Services

PAIX

Paratus

Rack Centre

Raxio Group

Raya Data Center

Safaricom

ST Digital

Telecom Egypt

Telekom Kenya

Teraco

Vantage Data Centers

Vodacom Business

Wingu Group

