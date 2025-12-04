Africa Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2028: Detailed Analysis of 125 existing data centers, 46 upcoming data centers, and 54 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Africa hosts around 120+ existing data centers, with countries like South Africa and Nigeria. The African sub-region is witnessing a significant rise in upcoming data centers with countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa contributing as the top markets for the region
Morocco dominates the upcoming data center market in Africa with more than 50% of the total power capacity.
Digital Realty, Equinix, Open Access Data Centres (OADC) and Africa Data Centres rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Africa.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Africa data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 125 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 46 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (125 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Etix Casablanca #1 or DC1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (46 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Africa Data Center Market Database
- 21 Century Technologies
- Africa Data Centres
- Africa50 & Raya Data Center
- Airtel Africa (Nxtra)
- Business Connexion
- Cassava Technologies
- CipherWave
- CityNet Telecom
- Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)
- Cloudoon
- CWG PLC
- Digital Parks Africa
- Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion)
- ECC Solutions
- EgyptNetwork
- Equinix
- Etisalat
- Etix Everywhere (Orange)
- Excelsimo Networks
- G42 + Microsoft
- GPX Global Systems
- Grifols Egypt and Orange Business Services
- Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers
- Helios Investment Partners (Telecom Egypt)
- Internet Initiative Japan
- Internet Solutions ZA (Dimension Data part of NTT)
- inwi
- Iozera
- ipNX
- IXAfrica
- Kasi Cloud
- Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group
- Maroc Telecom
- Medasys
- MTN
- N+One Datacenters
- Naver Cloud
- NTT & Dimension Data
- Oman Data Park & Intro Technology
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Orange Business Services
- PAIX
- Paratus
- Rack Centre
- Raxio Group
- Raya Data Center
- Safaricom
- ST Digital
- Telecom Egypt
- Telekom Kenya
- Teraco
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vodacom Business
- Wingu Group
