Netherlands Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2025-2030: Expansion Driven by Planned Investments From Existing Providers and New Entrants Increasing National Facility Count

The Netherlands Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 1.50 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.50 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.89%.





Netherlands has around 127 operational colocation data centers as of December 2024. The number of colocation data centers is expected to grow over time, as both existing and new companies have planned investments in the country.



Amsterdam remains the primary centers for data center growth in Netherlands, driven by the development of advanced facilities. The city currently hosts around 56 data center facilities, and this count is likely to grow over a period of time.



A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.

Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in the Netherlands.

The study of the existing Netherlands data center market landscape, and insightful predictions about the Netherlands data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis on the current and future colocation demand in the Netherlands by several industries.

Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in the Netherlands.

The study on the sustainability status in the Netherlands.

Analysis on current and future cloud operations in the Netherlands.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the Netherlands.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Netherlands Facilities Covered (Existing): 127 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 14 Coverage: 15+ locations Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the Netherlands Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis on the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the colocation data center industry in the Netherlands.

Competitive landscape, including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operators based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity and data center location.

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in the Netherlands?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in the Netherlands by 2030?

Who are the new entrants in the Netherlands data center colocation market?

What factors are driving the Netherlands data center colocation market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 58 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Netherlands



Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in the Netherlands

Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in the Netherlands

Sustainability Status in the Netherlands

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud on Ramps & Investment in the Netherlands

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Existing Colocation Operators

EdgeConneX

Digital Realty

Iron Mountain

Switch Datacenters

CyrusOne

QTS Realty Trust

NTT DATA

Equinix

Global Switch

NorthC

Keppel Data Centres

Serverfarm

Previder

Colt Data Centre Services

Other Operators

New Operators

Goodman

CloudHQ

