MEXC Launches STABLE Launchpad: Share 4 Million Tokens with Up to 60% Discount





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has launched its STABLE Launchpad event, offering users early access to 4 million STABLE tokens through two dedicated subscription pools. The event runs from December 4 at 10:00 to December 8 at 12:00 (UTC), providing participants with discounts of up to 60% on token subscriptions.

Event Details

Pool 1: 3,000,000 STABLE for New Users with 60% Discount

New users can access an exclusive pool offering 3 million STABLE tokens at a subscription price of 0.01 USDT per token, a 60% discount from the standard price of 0.025 USDT. Subscriptions range from a minimum of 100 USDT to a maximum of 10,000 USDT.

To participate, new users must complete Advanced KYC verification and maintain a net deposit of at least $100. Additional requirements include trading a minimum of 100 USDT in spot and 25,000 USDT in futures.

Users can increase their maximum subscription limit by up to 100% by completing additional futures trading volume during the event period.

Pool 2: 1,000,000 STABLE for All Users with 40% Discount

The second pool is open to all platform users, offering 1 million STABLE tokens at 0.015 USDT per token, representing a 40% discount. The subscription range remains 100 USDT minimum to 10,000 USDT maximum.

Eligibility requirements include Advanced KYC verification, a minimum net deposit of $100, at least 100 USDT in spot trading, and 50,000 USDT in futures trading.

MEXC Launchpad evolves beyond traditional IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) models by offering users access to quality token projects through discounted subscriptions. The platform has hosted 21 token projects to date, attracting over 270,000 participants and raising more than $65 million USDT. Recent performance includes November's MON Launchpad, where participants achieved returns of up to 125% at listing, with individual earnings reaching 262.5 USDT.

For more details and to participate in the STABLE Launchpad, please visit the official MEXC event page .

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

