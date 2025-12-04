VITAKING TECH LTD. Announces Strategic Expansion and Governance Advancements to Support Digital-Gold Ecosystem

Los Angeles, California, United States, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITAKING TECH LTD., a fintech company specializing in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), today announced the next phase of its global expansion strategy. The company is enhancing its gold-backed digital asset framework, VTAU, alongside new market initiatives and institutional governance developments aimed at advancing its integrated digital-gold ecosystem.

The announcement includes a series of developments:

New and ongoing partnerships across North America, Southeast Asia, and Africa

Updates to its reserve verification methods and supply transparency systems

Expansion of its governance infrastructure to support institutional-grade participation

Continued investment in social responsibility through its “Gold for Good” initiative

Governance and Institutional Infrastructure

VITAKING is implementing audit-ready reserve verification procedures and open decision-making frameworks designed to meet institutional standards. These enhancements aim to facilitate secure, compliant access for organizations engaging with tokenized gold assets.

Global Market Expansion

The company has expanded operations and collaborative efforts across multiple jurisdictions. The initiative supports the development of a cross-border financial framework to enable settlement, regulatory alignment, and asset mobility across regions.

Sustainability and ESG Commitments

As part of its long-term vision, VITAKING continues to invest in socially responsible programs through its “Gold for Good” initiative. The initiative channels ecosystem-generated revenue into education, AI research infrastructure, and local community development efforts.

About VITAKING TECH LTD.

VITAKING TECH LTD. is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company developing transparent, compliant, and sustainable ecosystems for tokenized real-world assets. Through gold-backed digital assets, institutional governance models, and ESG-aligned initiatives, the company delivers infrastructure for next-generation digital finance.



