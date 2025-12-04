Boxzooka Names A.O. Carson Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Growth in Competitive 3PL Market

SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxzooka, a technology-driven 3PL company, has appointed A.O. Carson as Chief Commercial Officer. Carson brings over a decade of leadership experience in fulfillment, logistics, and commercial strategy, including scaling multi-site operations and building high-performing revenue teams.

The appointment comes at a time of significant growth in e-commerce fulfillment. Carson’s background leading commercial, operational, and go-to-market functions positions Boxzooka to strengthen its competitive footing and continue delivering best-in-class service as demand accelerates.

"The 3PL industry is at an inflection point where technology and service excellence separate winners from the rest," said Carson. "Boxzooka’s proprietary technology, deep operational expertise, and flexible, customer-centric approach create a foundation for sustainable growth that stands out in the market. I’m excited to help build on that momentum."

Before joining Boxzooka, Carson held senior commercial and operational roles, helping scale a tech-enabled fulfillment business through both organic growth and acquisitions. His experience leading integration efforts, modernizing commercial systems, and building cross-functional alignment will support Boxzooka’s next stage of expansion.

"The fulfillment landscape is evolving quickly, and winning in this environment requires commercial leadership that can accelerate growth without compromising the client experience," said Brendan Heegan, Boxzooka’s Founder and CEO. "A.O. brings that balance, and we’re thrilled to have him on board."

As CCO, Carson will focus on accelerating client acquisition and expanding strategic partnerships across Boxzooka’s New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Nevada facilities. His appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to scalable, technology-led growth while preserving its industry-leading accuracy and service levels.

About Boxzooka: Founded in 2014, Boxzooka operates across three states and serves e-commerce brands with its proprietary technology and client-centric service model. The company’s mission to be 'the best, not the biggest, 3PL' guides its focus on precision, partnership, and consistent performance in the competitive fulfillment market.