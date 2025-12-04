Global Green Hydrogen Market Research Report 2026-2036: Essential Reading for Energy Industry Stakeholders, Investors, Policymakers, and Technology Developers

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Green Hydrogen Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Green Hydrogen Market 2026-2036is a comprehensive 460 page market report that provides an authoritative analysis of the green hydrogen sector, examining project cancellations, market consolidation, electrolyzer technology developments, and revised demand forecasts through 2036. Essential reading for energy industry stakeholders, investors, policymakers, and technology developers seeking data-driven insights into hydrogen economy opportunities and challenges.
The global green hydrogen market is experiencing rapid expansion as economies worldwide pursue decarbonization. The market represents less than 1% of total hydrogen production, but demonstrates extraordinary compound annual growth rates exceeding 45-50% through 2030. Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis, using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. When this electricity comes from renewable sources like solar or wind, the hydrogen produced has virtually no CO2 emissions, making it a key solution for decarbonizing transportation, industry, and power generation. The market outlook through 2036 reveals substantial growth potential. A critical inflection point occurs around 2030-2031 when green hydrogen begins achieving cost competitiveness with blue hydrogen in favorable regions, triggering accelerated industrial adoption.
Production volumes underscore the physical scale of this emerging industry. Green hydrogen production started from under 1 million tonnes in 2024 and could potentially reach 100-138 million tonnes by 2036 - a 100-150x expansion over twelve years. Regional dynamics reveal significant geographic imbalances shaping the industry's evolution. Cost trajectories remain central to market viability.
The electrolyzer market represents the technology backbone of this transition. Starting from 25 GW/year global manufacturing capacity in 2024 - heavily underutilized at 10-15% - capacity is expected to expand to 440-690 GW/year by 2036. Average system prices are declining from $750-1,400/kW in 2024 to $270-390/kW by 2036 through economies of scale and technology improvements.
Traditional hydrogen production remains dominated by fossil fuels. Steam methane reforming accounts for approximately 75% of global production, with coal gasification representing about 23% and oil reforming roughly 2%. The transition from these conventional methods to green production represents one of the most significant industrial transformations underway globally, requiring unprecedented infrastructure investment and international coordination.
The green hydrogen industry faces significant headwinds including cost competitiveness gaps, electrolyzer manufacturing overcapacity, infrastructure bottlenecks, and the critical offtake crisis affecting project viability. This report delivers realistic market assessments based on 2024-2025 market conditions, providing actionable intelligence on regional market dynamics, technology selection criteria, and investment risk factors shaping the hydrogen economy's evolution.
Report contents include:
- Executive summary with revised market projections addressing project cancellations and market consolidation realities
- Comprehensive analysis of the cost competitiveness challenge comparing green hydrogen economics across production methods and regions
- Deep-dive into electrolyzer technologies: alkaline water electrolyzers (AWE), proton exchange membrane (PEM), solid oxide (SOEC), and anion exchange membrane (AEM) systems with performance benchmarks and cost trajectories
- Assessment of Chinese manufacturing dominance and its impact on global electrolyzer pricing
- Detailed examination of hard-to-abate sectors including steel production, ammonia manufacturing, and refining applications
- Hydrogen storage and transport infrastructure analysis covering pipeline networks, maritime shipping, and the ammonia cracking bottleneck
- End-use market evaluations spanning maritime fuel, sustainable aviation fuel, fuel cell vehicles, power generation, and industrial heating
- Regional policy landscape analysis for United States, European Union, and China with carbon pricing mechanisms comparison
- Import-export dynamics and emerging international trade flow projections
- Market revenue forecasts, production volume projections, and electrolyzer equipment market sizing through 2036
- 165 data tables and 54 figures providing comprehensive market quantification
168 Company Profiles with Technology Portfolios, Strategic Developments, and Competitive Positioning
- 1s1 Energy
- Adani Green Energy
- Advanced Ionics
- Aemetis Inc.
- Air Products
- Aker Horizons ASA
- Alchemr Inc.
- Arcadia eFuels
- AREVA H2Gen
- Asahi Kasei
- Atmonia
- Avantium
- BASF
- Battolyser Systems
- Blastr Green Steel
- Bloom Energy
- Boson Energy Ltd.
- BP
- C-Zero
- Carbon Sink LLC
- Cavendish Renewable Technology
- Ceres Power Holdings plc
- CHARBONE Hydrogen
- Chevron Corporation
- Chiyoda Corporation
- Cipher Neutron
- Cockerill Jingli Hydrogen
- Convion Ltd.
- Cummins Inc.
- Dimensional Energy
- Domsjo Fabriker AB
- Dynelectro ApS
- Elcogen AS
- Electric Hydrogen
- Elogen H2
- Enapter
- ENEOS Corporation
- Equatic
- Ergosup
- Everfuel A/S
- EvolOH Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Flexens Oy AB
- FuelCell Energy
- FuelPositive Corp.
- Fusion Fuel
- Genvia
- GeoPura
- Graforce
- Green Fuel
- Green Hydrogen Systems
- Greenlyte Carbon Technologies
- H2 Green Steel
- H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies Inc.
- H2Electro
- H2Greem
- H2Pro Ltd.
- H2U Technologies
- H2Vector Energy Technologies S.L.
- Heliogen
- Hitachi Zosen
- Hoeller Electrolyzer GmbH
- Honda
- Hycamite TCD Technologies Oy
- HydGene Renewables
- Hydrogenera
- HydrogenPro
- HydroLite
- Hygenco
- Hysata
- Hystar AS
- IdunnH2
- Infinium Electrofuels
- Ionomr Innovations
- ITM Power
- Kobelco
- Kyros Hydrogen Solutions GmbH
- Lhyfe S.A.
- LONGi Hydrogen
- Matteco
- McPhy Energy SAS
- NEL Hydrogen
- NEOM Green Hydrogen Company
- Newtrace
- Next Hydrogen Solutions
- Norsk e-Fuel AS
- OCOchem
- Ohmium International
- Ossus Biorenewables
- OXCCU Tech Ltd.
- OxEon Energy LLC
- Parallel Carbon
- Peregrine Hydrogen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nljf73
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.