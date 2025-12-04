Global Green Hydrogen Market Research Report 2026-2036: Essential Reading for Energy Industry Stakeholders, Investors, Policymakers, and Technology Developers

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Green Hydrogen Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Green Hydrogen Market 2026-2036is a comprehensive 460 page market report that provides an authoritative analysis of the green hydrogen sector, examining project cancellations, market consolidation, electrolyzer technology developments, and revised demand forecasts through 2036. Essential reading for energy industry stakeholders, investors, policymakers, and technology developers seeking data-driven insights into hydrogen economy opportunities and challenges.

The global green hydrogen market is experiencing rapid expansion as economies worldwide pursue decarbonization. The market represents less than 1% of total hydrogen production, but demonstrates extraordinary compound annual growth rates exceeding 45-50% through 2030. Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis, using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. When this electricity comes from renewable sources like solar or wind, the hydrogen produced has virtually no CO2 emissions, making it a key solution for decarbonizing transportation, industry, and power generation. The market outlook through 2036 reveals substantial growth potential. A critical inflection point occurs around 2030-2031 when green hydrogen begins achieving cost competitiveness with blue hydrogen in favorable regions, triggering accelerated industrial adoption.

Production volumes underscore the physical scale of this emerging industry. Green hydrogen production started from under 1 million tonnes in 2024 and could potentially reach 100-138 million tonnes by 2036 - a 100-150x expansion over twelve years. Regional dynamics reveal significant geographic imbalances shaping the industry's evolution. Cost trajectories remain central to market viability.

The electrolyzer market represents the technology backbone of this transition. Starting from 25 GW/year global manufacturing capacity in 2024 - heavily underutilized at 10-15% - capacity is expected to expand to 440-690 GW/year by 2036. Average system prices are declining from $750-1,400/kW in 2024 to $270-390/kW by 2036 through economies of scale and technology improvements.

Traditional hydrogen production remains dominated by fossil fuels. Steam methane reforming accounts for approximately 75% of global production, with coal gasification representing about 23% and oil reforming roughly 2%. The transition from these conventional methods to green production represents one of the most significant industrial transformations underway globally, requiring unprecedented infrastructure investment and international coordination.

The green hydrogen industry faces significant headwinds including cost competitiveness gaps, electrolyzer manufacturing overcapacity, infrastructure bottlenecks, and the critical offtake crisis affecting project viability. This report delivers realistic market assessments based on 2024-2025 market conditions, providing actionable intelligence on regional market dynamics, technology selection criteria, and investment risk factors shaping the hydrogen economy's evolution.

Report contents include:

Executive summary with revised market projections addressing project cancellations and market consolidation realities

Comprehensive analysis of the cost competitiveness challenge comparing green hydrogen economics across production methods and regions

Deep-dive into electrolyzer technologies: alkaline water electrolyzers (AWE), proton exchange membrane (PEM), solid oxide (SOEC), and anion exchange membrane (AEM) systems with performance benchmarks and cost trajectories

Assessment of Chinese manufacturing dominance and its impact on global electrolyzer pricing

Detailed examination of hard-to-abate sectors including steel production, ammonia manufacturing, and refining applications

Hydrogen storage and transport infrastructure analysis covering pipeline networks, maritime shipping, and the ammonia cracking bottleneck

End-use market evaluations spanning maritime fuel, sustainable aviation fuel, fuel cell vehicles, power generation, and industrial heating

Regional policy landscape analysis for United States, European Union, and China with carbon pricing mechanisms comparison

Import-export dynamics and emerging international trade flow projections

Market revenue forecasts, production volume projections, and electrolyzer equipment market sizing through 2036

165 data tables and 54 figures providing comprehensive market quantification

168 Company Profiles with Technology Portfolios, Strategic Developments, and Competitive Positioning

1s1 Energy

Adani Green Energy

Advanced Ionics

Aemetis Inc.

Air Products

Aker Horizons ASA

Alchemr Inc.

Arcadia eFuels

AREVA H2Gen

Asahi Kasei

Atmonia

Avantium

BASF

Battolyser Systems

Blastr Green Steel

Bloom Energy

Boson Energy Ltd.

BP

C-Zero

Carbon Sink LLC

Cavendish Renewable Technology

Ceres Power Holdings plc

CHARBONE Hydrogen

Chevron Corporation

Chiyoda Corporation

Cipher Neutron

Cockerill Jingli Hydrogen

Convion Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

Dimensional Energy

Domsjo Fabriker AB

Dynelectro ApS

Elcogen AS

Electric Hydrogen

Elogen H2

Enapter

ENEOS Corporation

Equatic

Ergosup

Everfuel A/S

EvolOH Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Flexens Oy AB

FuelCell Energy

FuelPositive Corp.

Fusion Fuel

Genvia

GeoPura

Graforce

Green Fuel

Green Hydrogen Systems

Greenlyte Carbon Technologies

H2 Green Steel

H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies Inc.

H2Electro

H2Greem

H2Pro Ltd.

H2U Technologies

H2Vector Energy Technologies S.L.

Heliogen

Hitachi Zosen

Hoeller Electrolyzer GmbH

Honda

Hycamite TCD Technologies Oy

HydGene Renewables

Hydrogenera

HydrogenPro

HydroLite

Hygenco

Hysata

Hystar AS

IdunnH2

Infinium Electrofuels

Ionomr Innovations

ITM Power

Kobelco

Kyros Hydrogen Solutions GmbH

Lhyfe S.A.

LONGi Hydrogen

Matteco

McPhy Energy SAS

NEL Hydrogen

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company

Newtrace

Next Hydrogen Solutions

Norsk e-Fuel AS

OCOchem

Ohmium International

Ossus Biorenewables

OXCCU Tech Ltd.

OxEon Energy LLC

Parallel Carbon

Peregrine Hydrogen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nljf73

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.