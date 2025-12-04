Ducommun Incorporated named BAE Systems Supplier of the Year for Vertical Launch Systems at Seventh Annual ‘Partner2Win’ Supplier Symposium

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) received Vertical Launch Systems Supplier of the Year award at BAE Systems’ ‘Partner2Win’ suppler symposium, recognizing its exceptional performance and commitment to operational excellence this year.

Ducommun’s contributions to supply chain success helped BAE Systems ensure quality, on-time deliveries of combat vehicles and weapon systems to the U.S. military and its allies around the world.

“The strength of our supply network is these companies. They’re more than just partners – they're an extension of our team,” said Garrett Lacaillade, vice president of integrated operations for BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business. “Their innovation, reliability, and relentless commitment to excellence fuels our ability to deliver for warfighters. This event is our way of saying thank you and celebrating the power of what we deliver together.”

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by BAE Systems as 2025 VLS Supplier of the Year and a Gold Supplier for the 3rd year in a row. I am proud of our teams supporting BAE Systems programs and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional performance and growing our partnership in support of the warfighter,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and CEO of Ducommun Incorporated.

The ‘Partner2Win’ program, now in its seventh year, acknowledges suppliers who excel in operations, quality, and procurement. Through this program, BAE Systems fosters close relationships with its suppliers, sharing best practices, learnings, and innovative solutions to drive mutual success. The award-winning suppliers this year have demonstrated exceptional commitment to delivering high-quality products for warfighters.

Learn more about BAE Systems’ ‘Partner2Win’ supplier symposium here .

About BAE Systems:

BAE Systems, Inc. and its nearly 41,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with approximately 100,000 employees worldwide. We deliver a full range of products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we do. Inspired by the exceptional, our ambitious teams design, produce, and deliver—to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative, flexible, and collaborative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions and products to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Solutions – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws relating to Ducommun Incorporated as discussed above, including statements relating to Ducommun’s expectations about continuing to deliver exceptional performance and growing its partnership with BAE Systems in support of the warfighter, and similar expressions that concern Ducommun’s intentions or beliefs about future occurrences, expectations, or results. Forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change over time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected. It is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Ducommun cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in Ducommun’s reports filed with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Ducommun does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

CONTACTS:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665

Laken Kilgore, BAE Systems, 256.689.2073