$12.7 Bn Connected Drug Delivery Devices Markets, 2035: Opportunities in Improving Medication Adherence Through Smart Devices Integrating AI and Blockchain

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Device, Mode of Connectivity, Route of Administration, Therapeutic Area and Geographical Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market is valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2025, to USD 12.7 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Currently, a significant proportion of the global healthcare burden is being attributed to non-adherence to the medication that is prescribed to patients. Poor medication adherence is one of the leading causes of discrepancies between results obtained from randomized clinical studies and real-world health data (captured outside clinical settings).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), two-thirds of the population is prescribed at least one medication. Of these, an estimated 50% of the patients do not follow the treatment regimen as prescribed by the doctors. Some of the factors that have influenced non-adherence amongst the patient population include challenges linked to accessing medications and healthcare services, and the inability to understand complex dosing schedules.

Over the years, several strategies have been developed by various pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers to improve patient compliance towards their treatment regimens. One such alternative that has gained popularity in the last few years is connected / smart drug delivery devices and other digital health solutions that enable patients / healthcare providers to track the medication activity of patients and thereby, help improve drug adherence.

Notably, the integration of connected / smart drug delivery devices with emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain can further enhance the prospects for these devices. With the growing demand for accurate and effective digital health solutions and advancement in technologies (integration with telehealth platforms), the global connected drug delivery devices market is poised to witness steady growth, in the foreseen future.

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Key Segments



Currently, Connected / Smart Wearable Injectors Segment Holds the Maximum Share of the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market

Based on the type of device, the market is segmented into connected / smart wearable injectors, connected / smart inhalers, connected / smart pen injectors, connected / smart autoinjectors and connected / smart needle-free injection systems. It is worth highlighting that the current connected drug delivery devices market is dominated by connected / smart wearable injectors. This trend is likely to remain the same in the near future. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions and the continuous efforts of stakeholders to develop advanced devices.

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Supporting Bluetooth are Likely to Dominate the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the mode of connectivity, the market is segmented into Bluetooth-enabled devices, near field communication-enabled devices, cellular-enabled devices, and wide area network-enabled devices. The current market is expected to be driven by connected drug delivery devices supporting Bluetooth and a similar trend is anticipated in the long term. This can be attributed to the widespread adoption of Bluetooth connectivity due to its easy setup process, absence of any need for additional equipment and universal availability on smartphones. Additionally, the reliability and established presence of Bluetooth technology in the market make it a trusted choice for patients seeking connectivity solutions.

Inhalational Route is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into parenteral and inhalational. It is anticipated that the devices delivering drugs via inhalational route are likely to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that administration of drugs via inhalational route is flexible, painless, and offers sustained localized action.

Metabolic Disorders Segment Accounts for the Largest Share of the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market

Based on the therapeutic area, the market is segmented into metabolic disorders, respiratory disorders, autoimmune disorders and other disorders. While metabolic disorders account for a relatively higher market share, it is worth highlighting that the autoimmune disorders segment is expected to witness substantial market growth in the coming years.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Majority share is expected to be captured by North America and Europe. It is worth highlighting that over the years, the market for Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR. This can be attributed to the growing research and development activity for novel drug delivery solutions, the increasing number of biopharmaceutical start-ups and the upcoming device approvals in the region.

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Key Insights

More than 85 connected / smart drug delivery devices have been launched / approved or are currently under development; notably, the market landscape features the presence of both established players and new entrants.

Smart wearable injectors emerged as the most prominent connected drug delivery device; further, majority of these devices are intended for the administration of medications via subcutaneous route.

At present, 30 innovative add-on sensors are available / under development for integration with conventional drug delivery devices; most of the add-on sensor manufacturers are start-ups based in Europe.

Close to 50% of the add-on sensors are compatible with inhalers; of these, more than 55% can support all three features, namely audio / visual alerts, bluetooth connectivity and companion mobile application.

In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, stakeholders are actively enhancing their existing capabilities by improving their respective product portfolios and complying to the evolving industry standards.

Several clinical trials have been registered related to connected / smart drug delivery devices, across different geographies.

More than 25% of the deals related to connected / smart drug delivery devices were inked in the last three years; majority of the intercontinental deals were signed by players based in North America.

Several investors have realized the opportunity within the domain by investing multi-billion dollars in the past few years; further, majority of the amount was raised by players based in North America.

By analyzing the key drivers and barriers affecting the evolution of connected drug delivery devices market, valuable insights can be generated regarding current and future opportunities within this domain.

Owing to the ability of connected drug delivery devices to provide precise dosing and remote patient monitoring, the market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth of 10.1% over the next decade.

