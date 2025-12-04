$BRAT Announces First-Month Milestone Update, Featuring New Game Tournament and Key Collaborations

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- $BRAT today announced its official one-month milestone on the Sui network, unveiling a comprehensive progress update that highlights the project’s rapid expansion, new ecosystem integrations, and the launch of its first major gaming tournament. Launched on November 5th, the project has delivered a level of activity and development rarely seen within a token’s first 30 days, positioning $BRAT as one of the most dynamic emerging communities on Sui.







This isn't just another meme coin. $BRAT was crafted with a recipe for long-term success, and the results speak for themselves. In just 30 days, the team has delivered an impressive suite of developments that would be the envy of projects many months its senior.

Here’s what the $BRAT pack has already cooked up:

A Robust Treasury: From day one, a treasury was established to ensure long-term sustainability and fund future growth, proving this project is in it for the long haul.





Weekly Buyback and Burn: A consistent deflationary mechanism is already in place, actively increasing scarcity and adding value for every holder through weekly buyback and burn events.





Healthy LP: A strong and healthy liquidity pool provides a stable foundation, ensuring smooth trading and building confidence in the project's market integrity.





BRAT Cookout Game Launched: The project already has its own interactive ecosystem! Dive into the BRAT Cookout Game and experience $BRAT beyond the charts.





and experience $BRAT beyond the charts. Brat Cookout Game Weekly Tournament : Kicking off December 1st, players can compete for a massive prize pool of 500,000 $BRAT in our first official tournament.





Kicking off December 1st, players can compete for a massive prize pool of 500,000 $BRAT in our first official tournament. Weekly X (Twitter) Spaces: Started last November 26, the community has a regular voice with weekly X Spaces, fostering open dialogue and strengthening the pack.





MEXC DEX Trading Competition: In a major exchange milestone, $BRAT hosted a Trading Competition on MEXC DEX with $1000 in rewards, driving volume and engagement.







Meme Competition: The community showed up in force! A Meme Competition garnered hundreds of entries, showcasing the organic, creative power of the pack.





garnered hundreds of entries, showcasing the organic, creative power of the pack. Successful Collaboration: Partnered with EveryX to power the "Game Beta Test Prediction" campaign, engaging a wider gaming audience.





to power the "Game Beta Test Prediction" campaign, engaging a wider gaming audience. Coingecko Listed: No small feat for a one-month-old project, $BRAT earned its spot on the industry’s leading price-tracking website, Coingecko in, providing massive visibility.





in, providing massive visibility. Sui Ecosystem Support: Gaining early support from key Sui dApps like Patara App and Noodles Finance validates $BRAT’s utility and integration within the broader Sui ecosystem.





And that’s just the first month.

Let that sink in. While many projects are still finding their footing after 30 days, $BRAT has built a sustainable economic model, launched a game, hosted major competitions, and secured vital exchange and ecosystem listings.

This incredible momentum is a testament to the experienced team behind it and the unwavering energy of the community. If this is what $BRAT can achieve in its first month, the question isn't what is coming next, but how fast we can keep up.

The foundation is rock-solid. The community is buzzing. The sizzle is only getting louder.

$BRAT: Good day to be a Hotdog.

Media Contact:

Dave.Sui

info@bratonsui.com

