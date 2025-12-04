2025 Yangtze Culture Forum Convenes in Nanjing to Advance Global Dialogue on River Culture and Sustainable Development

NANJING, China, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Yangtze Culture Forum opened in Nanjing, gathering more than 300 participants from over 30 countries to explore the cultural, ecological, and developmental significance of the world's great rivers. The Forum was co-organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Nanjing Municipal People's Government, and organized by the News and Information Center of Xinhua News Agency, Xinhua's Jiangsu Bureau, and the Information Office of the Nanjing Municipal People's Government.

This year's theme, "Flowing Rivers, Converging Future," reflects the Forum's aim to strengthen international cooperation on river culture, sustainable river basin governance, and cross-cultural dialogue. Over 300 guests from more than 30 countries gathered by the Yangtze River to discuss river-civilization heritage and explore new strategies for modern river cooperation.

Xin Changxing, Secretary of CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee, stated that the Yangtze River links the Yangtze and Huai River regions and opens to the Yellow Sea, shaping Jiangsu's geography and forming the lifeline of its economy. He emphasized that Jiangsu will draw strength from the rich heritage of Yangtze River culture and further enhance dialogue, exchange, and cooperation with countries and regions along major rivers worldwide.

Fu Hua, President of Xinhua News Agency, stated the Yangtze River is the cradle of Chinese civilization and that Xinhua will use the forum to deepen cooperation in telling new Yangtze stories, highlighting Jiangsu's "river strategy," and advancing research on Yangtze culture. By using the river as a bridge for global cultural exchange, Xinhua aims to bring Yangtze culture to the world and into the future.

The 2025 Yangtze Culture Forum reaffirmed UNESCO's commitment to sustainable river governance, cultural and scientific cooperation, and support for river cities facing global challenges. UNESCO and Nanjing will continue partnering to promote ethical stewardship, community engagement, and shared learning across river basins worldwide.

