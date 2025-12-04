Redpoint Global Named a Leader and Ace Performer in the Spark Matrix ™: Data Quality & Observability Tools, 2025 by QKS Group

Wellesley MA, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group has named Redpoint Global, The Data Readiness Company, as a Leader and Ace Performer in their SPARK Matrix™: Data Quality and Observability Tools, 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess different vendor capabilities.

Redpoint offers a customer Data Readiness Hub that ensures data is right (complete, accurate and timely) and fit for purpose (actionable, trusted and compliant) for any AI or CX use case that depends on clean, contextual customer data. QKS praised Redpoint for its enterprise grade data quality and data readiness capabilities including:

Always-on data quality and hygiene

Real-time/low latency data processing and observability

Data readiness and fit-for- purpose orientation

Governance, security, privacy and deployment orientation

Unlike other data technology, Redpoint is purpose-built to solve the unique challenges of customer data, such as poor data quality, fragmented customer identities, and disconnected journeys. It continuously cleans and updates unified customer profiles in real-time for any enterprise use. It resolves accuracy, identity, and compliance gaps before data enters critical systems, establishing a trusted foundation that drives smarter decisions, more personalized engagement, and faster time to value.

“Being named a Leader and Ace Performer by QKS Group is a meaningful validation of our mission to make customer data continuously ready for enterprise use,” said Dale Renner, Founder and CEO of Redpoint Global. “We’ve built Redpoint to solve the hardest problems in customer data. This recognition reflects the value our clients see every day: trusted data that drives decisions, accelerates innovation, and delivers measurable business outcomes.”

Arun U, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, shared, "Redpoint Global’s Data Readiness Hub delivers robust data quality intelligence and comprehensive observability, ensuring organizations maintain trusted, analytics-ready data. It automates profiling, validation, and remediation, offering real-time visibility into data health across systems. With intelligent anomaly detection and rule-driven quality monitoring, it accelerates root-cause analysis and strengthens data reliability, making data operations smarter and more resilient.”

Download the complete report: https://www.redpointglobal.com/resources/qks-group-spark-matrix-data-quality-and-observability-tools-2025/

About Redpoint Global

A leading innovator in customer data technology, Redpoint ensures customer data is right and ready for business use across the enterprise. Redpoint powers AI and CX initiatives and drives exceptional results from any use case that depends on clean, accurate customer data – ultimately boosting revenue, increasing productivity and improving agility. To learn more, visit www.redpointglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Liz Erk

Jaxson Group

Liz@jaxsongroup.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contact:

QKS Group

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/redpoint-global-named-a-leader-and-ace-performer-in-the-spark-matrix-data-quality-observability-tools-2025-by-qks-group-1591

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/