Purple Biotech to Present New Preclinical Data from its CAPTN-3 Tri-Specific Antibody Platform at the European Society of Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) 2025 Annual Congress

New data showcase the versatility and anti-tumor activity of the CAPTN-3 platform and its unique multi-arm design in treatment-resistant cancers



REHOVOT, Israel, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. (“Purple Biotech” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced that it will present new preclinical data from its CAPTN-3 platform of conditionally activated tri-specific antibodies at the upcoming European Society of Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) 2025 Annual Congress being held from December 10–12, 2025, in London, United Kingdom.

Presentation Details:

● Conference: ESMO Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) 2025 Annual Congress

● Title: CAPTN-3 unique design demonstrated by 2 novel platform compounds

● Presenter: Dr. Hadas Reuveni

● Presentation Number: FPN# 287P

● Session Title: Poster Presentation

● Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 17:15

● Location: London, UK

“Our CAPTN-3 platform can produce novel tri-specific antibodies that engage T cells, NK cells and bind to tumor associated antigens. The powerful synergy we have seen in preclinical studies strengthens our conviction in not only the platform, but also in this novel structure to overcome tumor evasion and drug resistance. We look forward to showcasing new data from our lead CAPTN-3 program, IM1240, in multiple PD-1 resistant models, and new data demonstrating the platform versatility with multiple tri-specific antibodies” said Gil Efron, Chief Executive Officer of Purple Biotech, Ltd.

The poster will be accessible under the Publications section of the Purple Biotech website following the congress.



About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company’s oncology pipeline includes CAPTN-3, CM24 and NT219. The Company is advancing CAPTN-3, a preclinical platform of conditionally activated tri-specific antibodies, which engage both T cells and NK cells to induce a strong, localized immune response within the tumor microenvironment. The cleavable capping technology confines the compound’s therapeutic activity to the local tumor microenvironment, thereby potentially increasing the anticipated therapeutic window in patients. The third arm specifically targets the Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA). The technology presents a novel mechanism of action by unleashing both innate and adaptive immune systems to mount an optimal anti-tumoral immune response. IM1240 is the first tri-specific antibody in development that targets the 5T4 antigen, which is expressed in a variety of solid tumors and is associated with advanced disease, increased invasiveness, and poor clinical outcomes. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, which supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. CEACAM1 on tumor cells, immune cells and neutrophil extracellular traps is a novel target for the treatment of multiple cancer indications. As proof of concept of these novel pathways, the Company completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with CM24 as a combination therapy with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab and chemotherapy, demonstrating clear and consistent improvement across all efficacy endpoints and the identification of two potential serum biomarkers and other potential tissue biomarkers. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. A Phase 1 dose escalation study was concluded as a monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab, in which NT219 demonstrated anti-tumor activity in combination with cetuximab in second-line patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN). A Phase 2 study in collaboration with the University of Colorado, to treat R/M SCCHN patients with NT219 in combination with cetuximab or pembrolizumab was initiated. The Company’s corporate headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit https://purple-biotech.com

