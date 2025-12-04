REPEAT -- QGold Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Jamsheed Mehta, former Vice-Chair at BMO Capital Markets

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) (“QGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jamsheed Mehta to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Mehta brings over 35 years of capital markets experience, including a distinguished 31-year tenure at BMO Capital Markets. During his time at BMO, he held several senior leadership roles, including Head of Canadian Equities, Derivatives, and ETFs, culminating in his appointment as Vice-Chair in 2015—a position he held until his departure in 2023.

“We are honoured to welcome Jamsheed Mehta to the QGold Board,” said Peter Tagliamonte, President and CEO of QGold. “Jamsheed’s deep expertise in equity markets and his strategic insight into mining finance will be invaluable as we continue to advance our exploration and development initiatives, including the recently acquired Quartz Mountain Gold Project.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Mehta has advised mining companies across all stages of growth, from grassroots exploration to production and M&A financing. He played a pivotal role in shaping BMO’s equity capital markets strategy and was a key member of the bank’s Equity Capital Commitments Committee, overseeing equity risk exposures and fostering long-term institutional relationships.

Mr. Mehta continues to provide strategic advisory services to select clients and brings a wealth of financial acumen and industry perspective to QGold’s Board.

Mr. Mehta’s appointment follows the resignation of long-time director Robert Bryce. Management and the board of directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Bryce for his many years of service with the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors. Mr. Bryce will remain as an advisor to the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Moore to the position of VP Corporate Development.

Mr. Moore is a business executive with over 25 years of experience in the resource and durable goods sectors. He is the former CEO of Euro Sun Mining Inc., President and CEO of Dacha Strategic Metals, and Executive Vice President of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Mr. Moore holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

About the Quartz Mountain Gold Project

The Quartz Mountain Gold Project is located in southern Oregon and represents QGold's flagship asset. Strategically positioned in a historically productive mining district with excellent infrastructure access, the project is a promising gold development opportunity.

Acquired from Alamos Gold in Q4 of this year, the Quartz Mountain Gold Project is a promising gold development project in southern Oregon. QGold recently published a mineral resource estimate (the "Mineral Resource Estimate") in a technical report dated effective September 26, 2025, for the Quartz Mountain Gold Project (the “Technical Report”).

The highlights of the Mineral Resource Estimate include:

An estimated 1,543,000 ounces of gold with a grade of 0.96 g/t and 2,049,000 ounces of silver with a grade of 1.27 g/t within 50,002,000 tonnes in the indicated mineral resource category

An additional 148,000 ounces of gold with a grade of 0.77 g/t and 135,000 ounces of silver with a grade of 0.70 g/t within 5,992,000 tonnes in the inferred mineral resource category

The Mineral Resource Estimate is amenable to conventional open-pit mining methods





In addition to the mineral resource estimate technical report, respecting the Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, United States QGold also announced (November 21ST, 2025) engagement of leading engineering firm Kappes, Cassiday & Associates of Reno Nevada to initiate a preliminary economic assessment on Quartz Mountain Gold Project. The Technical Report and a copy of the above-mentioned press release are available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Fred Brown, P.Geo., an independent consultant of the Company, and Dr. Andreas Rompel, Vice President, Exploration and a director of QGold, Pr.Sci.Nat., each a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) is a publicly traded North American-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America.

The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QGR”, the OTCQB® market in the United States under “QGLDF”, and the Börse Frankfurt exchange under “QX9G”.

QGold is committed to progressing its portfolio of gold and silver assets toward production, with its primary focus on its flagship Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon (USA) and the Mine Centre Gold Project in Ontario (Canada).

QGold focuses on resource expansion through systematic exploration, disciplined project development backed by rigorous technical work, and responsible environmental stewardship in mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure."

For further information, contact:

Peter Tagliamonte

Chief Executive Officer

Email: pwt@qgoldresources.com

Website: https://qgoldresources.com

Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions for the Quartz Mountain Gold Project and Mine Centre Gold Project, including its plans to progress its portfolio of assets toward production. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.