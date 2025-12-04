Nexus closes $700 million fund to back founders building transformative AI, consumer and fintech startups

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Venture Partners (“Nexus”), a leading Silicon Valley venture capital firm investing in transformational startups across the United States and India, today announced the closing of Nexus Ventures VIII, a $700 million fund to back exceptional founders building AI, enterprise software, consumer and fintech startups at inception, seed, and Series A stages in the US and India. Nexus VIII has the support of world-class limited partners, the majority of whom have been with the firm since the early days.

Founded by entrepreneurs and engineers with deep technical and operating experience, Nexus has established itself over the last two decades as the trusted go-to partner for early-stage founders. Nexus has extensive hands-on experience in helping scale companies from inception to IPO. Over the years, the firm has invested in more than 130 companies and achieved over 30 exits, including several IPOs. They have a strong track record of investing in AI stack innovators, developer platforms, open-source infrastructure, AI agents, consumer, and fintech companies.

From new-age, fast-growing AI startups like Avoca, Giga, TensorWave, Firecrawl, and Gumloop, or established leaders like Postman, Apollo, Fingerprint, MinIO, Zepto, Turtlemint, Delhivery, and Rapido, Nexus has consistently backed a roster of exceptional founders who are challenging the status quo and reimagining how things are done. Along with seminal enterprise AI startups in the US, Nexus is also investing in generational consumer, fintech, and AI companies in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, with accelerating digital consumption powered by advanced payments infrastructure, mobile adoption, and ubiquitous broadband.

“The last few years have been surreal for the technology world with trailblazing breakthroughs in generative AI and an unprecedented pace of AI adoption across consumers and businesses alike,” said Nexus partners. “From infrastructure to applications, every layer of the tech stack is getting rewritten by AI. Agentic AI is transforming how work gets done, bringing a whole new wave of augmentation and automation across industries.”

They added, “Over the years, we have had the pleasure of backing several founders from the early days of their journeys, who have gone on to take their companies public or are poised to do so soon. With Fund VIII, we’re doubling down on visionary entrepreneurs solving the hardest problems and shaping the next wave of global innovation.”

Nexus’s integrated approach, with depth of experience and relationships across the Bay Area and India, enables it to focus on the two largest startup ecosystems in the world: the US and India.

The firm remains uniquely positioned to help build pathbreaking companies in both the geographies.

About Nexus Venture Partners

Nexus is an early-stage venture capital firm partnering with the most ambitious founders building product-first companies. Founded in 2006, Nexus manages $3.2 billion in capital across funds and operates as an integrated team across the US and India. Nexus portfolio includes Postman, Apollo.io, Zepto, MinIO, Fingerprint, Avoca, Firecrawl, Orkes, Gumloop, Neysa, Giga, Tensorwave, Druva, Observe.ai, Daloopa, Pubmatic, PromptQL, Delhivery, Turtlemint, India Shelter, Rapido, Infra.Market, Ultrahuman, and more.

For more information, visit www.nexusvp.com or follow @Nexus Venture Partners on LinkedIn or @nexusvp on X.