USA Rare Earth Subsidiary LCM Partners with Arnold Magnetic Technologies to Secure Rare Earth Metals Supply

STILLWATER, Okla., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (USAR or the Company) today announced that its subsidiary, Less Common Metals (LCM), signed a supply agreement with Solvay and Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation (Arnold), a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI).

Leveraging LCM’s metal and alloy making expertise, the agreement will ensure a reliable, ex-China source of high-quality rare-earth materials for Arnold’s production of advanced permanent magnets. This partnership marks yet another step forward in strengthening the U.S. and European rare earth supply chains and ensuring long-term stability for key sectors including aerospace, defense, automotive, and energy.

“This collaboration exemplifies the type of industrial partnerships that are rebuilding strength and resilience across the rare-earth ecosystem outside of China,” said Barbara Humpton, Chief Executive Officer of USA Rare Earth. “LCM’s role demonstrates the strategic importance of secure, reliable sourcing, and how collaboration between trusted partners can guarantee sustainable access to critical rare-earth materials for global magnet manufacturers.”

USA Rare Earth completed its acquisition of LCM in November 2025. LCM continues to serve its global customer base while providing alloy feedstock for USAR’s Stillwater, Oklahoma, magnet manufacturing facility, which remains on track for first-quarter 2026 commissioning.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) is developing a rare earth sintered neo magnet (NdFeB or neo) manufacturing plant in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and intends to establish domestic rare earth and critical minerals supply, extraction, and processing capabilities to both supply its magnet manufacturing plant and market surplus materials to third parties. Rare earth magnets are critical to various business sectors and industries, including the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, AI Robotics, medical, and consumer electronics industries, among others. USAR is planning to take a broad approach to the industries it serves with the intention of providing high quality neo magnets to a variety of industries and customers. USAR's focus on developing domestic rare earth production aligns with national priorities, offering the potential of a sustainable and secure domestic supply of materials critical to key industries.

