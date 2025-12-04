$189.13 Bn Data Protection Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030

The Global Data Protection Market is booming due to rising digital data volumes and sophisticated cyber threats. Key opportunities lie in advancing AI-driven security solutions and addressing the cybersecurity skill gap. Major players include IBM, Oracle, and McAfee. The market spans cloud and on-premises deployments across various sectors.

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Protection Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Protection Market will grow from USD 74.11 Billion in 2024 to USD 189.13 Billion by 2030 at a 16.90% CAGR

Data protection involves the implementation of measures designed to safeguard critical digital information from unauthorized access, modification, disclosure, and loss, thereby ensuring its integrity and confidentiality. The global data protection market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily driven by the escalating volume of digital data generated across sectors and the increasing sophistication of cyber threats.



Key Market Drivers

The global data protection market is significantly influenced by the escalating volume and sophistication of cyber threats and data breaches, compelling organizations to invest proactively in robust protective measures. As attack vectors become more diverse and persistent, the financial and reputational repercussions of security incidents drive demand for advanced solutions encompassing encryption, access control, and incident response. According to IBM's "Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024," released in July 2024, the global average cost of a data breach reached $4.88 million, marking a 10% increase from the previous year.

Key Market Challenges

A significant challenge hindering the growth of the global data protection market is the persistent cybersecurity skill gap. This shortage of qualified personnel directly impedes organizations' capacity to effectively deploy, configure, and manage advanced data protection technologies. Without adequate expertise, businesses struggle to implement robust security frameworks, leading to underutilized solutions and increased vulnerability to evolving cyber threats. This results in organizations being unable to fully leverage their investments in protective solutions, thus slowing the market's expansion as the demand for technology outpaces the availability of skilled human resources to operate it.

Key Market Trends

AI and Machine Learning Integration in Data Protection Solutions is fundamentally transforming how organizations defend against cyber threats. These technologies enable proactive, adaptive security through enhanced threat detection, anomaly identification, and automated responses, also optimizing security operations with intelligent data classification and vulnerability prediction. According to Rockwell Automation's 10th annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report, published in August 2025, 61% of cybersecurity and IT professionals plan to adopt AI and machine learning for security within the next 12 months.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages186
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$74.11 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$189.13 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate16.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Scope of the Market
1.2.1. Markets Covered
1.2.2. Years Considered for Study
1.2.3. Key Market Segmentations

2. Research Methodology
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Baseline Methodology
2.3. Key Industry Partners
2.4. Major Association and Secondary Sources
2.5. Forecasting Methodology
2.6. Data Triangulation & Validation
2.7. Assumptions and Limitations

3. Executive Summary
3.1. Overview of the Market
3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations
3.3. Overview of Key Market Players
3.4. Overview of Key Regions/Countries
3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, Trends

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Data Protection Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises)
5.2.2. By Organization Size (Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)
5.2.3. By End-User (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Others)
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.5. By Company (2024)
5.3. Market Map

6. North America Data Protection Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Deployment Mode
6.2.2. By Organization Size
6.2.3. By End-User
6.2.4. By Country
6.3. North America: Country Analysis
6.3.1. United States Data Protection Market Outlook
6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.3.1.1.1. By Value
6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3.1.2.1. By Deployment Mode
6.3.1.2.2. By Organization Size
6.3.1.2.3. By End-User
6.3.2. Canada Data Protection Market Outlook
6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.3.2.1.1. By Value
6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3.2.2.1. By Deployment Mode
6.3.2.2.2. By Organization Size
6.3.2.2.3. By End-User
6.3.3. Mexico Data Protection Market Outlook
6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.3.3.1.1. By Value
6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3.3.2.1. By Deployment Mode
6.3.3.2.2. By Organization Size
6.3.3.2.3. By End-User

7. Europe Data Protection Market Outlook

8. Asia Pacific Data Protection Market Outlook

9. Middle East & Africa Data Protection Market Outlook

10. South America Data Protection Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments
12.1. Merger & Acquisition (If Any)
12.2. Product Launches (If Any)
12.3. Recent Developments

13. Global Data Protection Market: SWOT Analysis

14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1. Competition in the Industry
14.2. Potential of New Entrants
14.3. Power of Suppliers
14.4. Power of Customers
14.5. Threat of Substitute Products

15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. IBM Corporation
15.1.1. Business Overview
15.1.2. Products & Services
15.1.3. Recent Developments
15.1.4. Key Personnel
15.1.5. SWOT Analysis
15.2. Gen Digital Inc.
15.3. Nextlabs Inc.
15.4. Oracle Corporation
15.5. McAfee Corporation
15.6. Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
15.7. NetApp Inc.
15.8. Quest Software Inc.
15.9. Veeam Software Group GmbH
15.10. Acronis International GmbH

16. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tywyrv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

