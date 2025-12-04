$189.13 Bn Data Protection Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Protection Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Data Protection Market will grow from USD 74.11 Billion in 2024 to USD 189.13 Billion by 2030 at a 16.90% CAGR
Data protection involves the implementation of measures designed to safeguard critical digital information from unauthorized access, modification, disclosure, and loss, thereby ensuring its integrity and confidentiality. The global data protection market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily driven by the escalating volume of digital data generated across sectors and the increasing sophistication of cyber threats.
Key Market Drivers
The global data protection market is significantly influenced by the escalating volume and sophistication of cyber threats and data breaches, compelling organizations to invest proactively in robust protective measures. As attack vectors become more diverse and persistent, the financial and reputational repercussions of security incidents drive demand for advanced solutions encompassing encryption, access control, and incident response. According to IBM's "Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024," released in July 2024, the global average cost of a data breach reached $4.88 million, marking a 10% increase from the previous year.
Key Market Challenges
A significant challenge hindering the growth of the global data protection market is the persistent cybersecurity skill gap. This shortage of qualified personnel directly impedes organizations' capacity to effectively deploy, configure, and manage advanced data protection technologies. Without adequate expertise, businesses struggle to implement robust security frameworks, leading to underutilized solutions and increased vulnerability to evolving cyber threats. This results in organizations being unable to fully leverage their investments in protective solutions, thus slowing the market's expansion as the demand for technology outpaces the availability of skilled human resources to operate it.
Key Market Trends
AI and Machine Learning Integration in Data Protection Solutions is fundamentally transforming how organizations defend against cyber threats. These technologies enable proactive, adaptive security through enhanced threat detection, anomaly identification, and automated responses, also optimizing security operations with intelligent data classification and vulnerability prediction. According to Rockwell Automation's 10th annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report, published in August 2025, 61% of cybersecurity and IT professionals plan to adopt AI and machine learning for security within the next 12 months.
Key Topics Covered:
