Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - FUN

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Six Flags” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FUN) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Shareholders who purchased shares of FUN during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the July 1, 2024 merger of legacy Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Legacy Six Flags”) with Cedar Fair, L.P. (“Cedar Fair”)

DEADLINE: January 5, 2026

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Following the merger of Legacy Six Flags and Cedar Fair, the Company reported weak financial performance. The Company’s ongoing performance woes revealed that it had failed to update and maintain its parks over the course of multiple years. Based on these facts, the Six Flags’ public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of KLC during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group’s primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

Join the case to recover your losses.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: David@djslawllp.com