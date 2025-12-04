Midland and SOQUEM Discover New Copper, Gold and Silver Showings Grading up to 13.70% Cu, 4.38 g/t Au and 65.40 g/t Ag on Nachicapau

MONTREAL, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with SOQUEM Inc. (“SOQUEM”), is pleased to announce the results of the 2025 exploration campaign on the Nachicapau project. This exploration program follows the discovery, between 2022 and 2024, of a major hydrothermal system with high-grade copper, gold and silver, characterized by strong structural control, over several kilometres. These new results are reported under the Strategic Alliance between Midland and SOQUEM (the “Alliance”) in the Labrador Trough in Nunavik, Quebec.

Highlights :

Discovery of 6 new copper, gold and silver showings grading up to 13.70% Cu, 4.83 g/t Au, and 65.4 g/t Ag (#C2130416);

Four showings with grades >1.00 g/t Au in veins with digenite, bornite and malachite mineralization spread over 2.7 km, near the contact between mafic rocks and dolomites and a known deformation zone.

One showing grading 4.66% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au and 13.8 g/t Ag (#C2130608) associated with disseminated chalcopyrite mineralization in an area characterized by a strong copper anomaly in B-horizon geochemistry and the presence of several mineralized boulders.

Completion of an OreVision® induced polarization survey totalling 20.45 km and covering several of the mineral occurrences discovered between 2022 and 2024, highlighting several anomalies.

The 2025 sampling campaign was conducted over 9 days in September, and a total of 213 rock samples were collected. Assay results reveal that 23 grab samples show grades >0.10% Cu, including 11 samples >1.00% Cu, reaching up to 13.70% Cu. Significant gold grades >0.1 g/t Au, reaching up to 4.83 g/t Au, were also identified in these samples, as well as silver grades up to 65.40 g/t Ag. As a result of this work, six new copper, gold and silver mineralized showings were identified on outcrop.

Best results obtained in grab samples are listed in the table below.

Sample Number UTM_E (m) UTM_N (m) Type Cu

(%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) C2130416 560003.98 6275584.91 Outcrop 13.70 4.38 65.40 C2130563 560896.59 6274406.98 Outcrop 13.50 1.01 7.40 C2130509 559375.67 6276563.23 Outcrop 9.97 2.4 61.40 C2130466 559474.88 6276450.37 Boulder 5.71 1.51 52.50 C2130414 559933.53 6275705.25 Outcrop 4.86 1.83 28.60 C2130608 558249.26 6276074.06 Outcrop 4.66 0.2 13.80 C2130467 559473.26 6276449.79 Boulder 3.52 0.73 30.30 C2130471 560895.11 6274411.72 Outcrop 3.27 0.05 11.30 C2130508 559359.10 6276585.28 Outcrop 2.64 0.02 16.60 C2130465 559440.68 6276526.33 Outcrop 1.48 0.2 6.90 C2130457 559062.66 6276514.70 Outcrop 1.46 0.14 9.20 C2130468 559590.96 6276269.81 Outcrop 0.95 0.08 8.00 C2130614 559960.75 6275438.87 Outcrop 0.39 0.04 4.00 C2130410 558225.98 6276037.34 Boulder 0.33 0.05 1.70 C2130626 562726.05 6271931.50 Outcrop 0.33 <0.01 4.80 C2130511 559647.65 6276222.74 Outcrop 0.22 0.05 2.60 C2130473 560975.02 6274235.13 Outcrop 0.20 0.02 0.30 C2130472 560895.45 6274409.50 Outcrop 0.20 0.13 0.90 C2130556 558259.47 6276028.80 Outcrop 0.15 0.01 1.80 C2130507 559240.79 6276321.81 Boulder 0.15 0.02 <0.30 C2130484 536977.88 6304315.94 Boulder 0.13 0.01 0.50 C2130429 563823.99 6270236.01 Outcrop 0.11 0.01 1.10 C2130557 558570.32 6276138.75 Outcrop 0.01 0.56 0.60



Vein-Hosted Digenite, Bornite and Malachite Mineralization

Among the new mineralized showings, 5 are associated with calcite-quartz-chlorite-amphibole-specularite veins hosting variable proportions of digenite, bornite and malachite. These veins vary in concentration from one area to the next and are injected into strongly altered mafic rocks of the Murdoch Formation. Four of these showings are characterized by gold contents above 1.00 g/t Au, i.e., greater than in similar veins discovered in previous years in other parts of the project. These gold-bearing veins are all located near the contact between mafic rocks and dolomites, as well as a deformation zone identified based on geochemical and geophysical data acquired since 2023. Their spatial distribution over nearly 2.7 km along this interface indicates a favourable metallotect and highlights the potential of this area for future exploration work

Disseminated Chalcopyrite Mineralization

The sixth showing, located approximately 1 to 1.5 km west of the showings described above, is marked by the presence of finely disseminated chalcopyrite mineralization in ultramafic rocks and graded 4.66% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au and 13.8 g/t Ag (#C2130608). A strong copper-in-soil anomaly and several mineralized boulders were also identified in this area since 2023, enhancing the potential of this area.

OreVision® Induced Polarization Survey

An OreVision® induced polarization survey was conducted in July 2025 along 13 lines totalling 20.45 km. This survey covered several of the mineral occurrences discovered on surface between 2022 and 2024 and revealed the presence of several anomalies. The relevance of these anomalies lies in their intensity, size, geological and structural setting, as well as the time constant values determined by spectral processing. These anomalies are currently undergoing in-depth analysis to determine the best drill-testing strategy for upcoming phases of exploration.

This fieldwork carried out in 2025, continues to expand the surface footprint of this copper-gold-silver hydrothermal system. These results follow in the wake of a series of discoveries made between 2022 and 2024 that position the area as a prime exploration target in the Labrador Trough.

Quality Control

Rock samples from the project are analyzed at Actlabs laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario, by ICP-MS with four-acid digestion for metals and by standard fire assay on 50-gram fractions with atomic absorption finish for gold. Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by Qualified Persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks for every 20 samples.

Cautionary Statements

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralized zones. Mineralization occurring at deposits and showings mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on the project mentioned in this press release.

About the Strategic Alliance with SOQUEM

The Strategic Alliance enables Midland and SOQUEM to combine their efforts and expertise to jointly explore the excellent potential for gold and strategic minerals of the vast and underexplored Labrador Trough. The area of interest defined under the Alliance is located in Nunavik. Geologically, it covers the Labrador Trough, the Rachel-Laporte Zone and the Kuujjuaq Domain. The area of interest extends from Schefferville in the south up to approximately 100 km northwest of Kangirsuk. This agreement calls for investments in exploration reaching up to $5 million over a period of four (4) years, with a firm commitment of $2 million within the first two (2) years of the agreement. In March 2023, a joint venture agreement between Midland and SOQUEM was executed to define the terms governing exploration and development work on the mining claims forming the Nachicapau property. In 2025, the Alliance continued its exploration work in the Labrador Trough and on the Nachicapau project with a joint annual budget of $1 million (50% Midland and 50% SOQUEM).

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining a strong economy in Quebec’s regions. A proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec’s mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well positioned for the future.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as SOQUEM Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Gold Inc., Electric Elements Mining Corp., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Exploration Director Richard D. St-Cyr, P.Geo., reviewed and approved this press release and the Nachicapau project data as Midland’s Qualified Person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: https://www.midlandexploration.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland’s periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d1d25ad-4aba-45af-93f6-28a328c8477a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dbea096-e0bb-44ef-9009-dc9914e8afc1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e87e581-2d18-4847-9b64-b1ade712def7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe9a7944-d0b6-4dbc-8aeb-be6e3cb687b6