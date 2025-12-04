Tilray Releases the Ultimate 2025 Holiday Drink Gift Guide, Celebrating Seasonal Sips and Moments of Connection from Coast to Coast

ATLANTA, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc., company (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, is pleased to unveil the Ultimate 2025 Holiday Drink Gift Guide—a curated collection of the season’s most giftable craft beers, premium spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, and hemp-derived beverages designed to elevate gatherings and spark moments of connection across North America.

From snowy family reunions to festive friend gatherings and coast-to-coast holiday travel, Tilray’s beverage portfolio delivers something for everyone and every celebration.

“The holidays are about celebrating the people and traditions that matter most,” said Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Growth Officer, Tilray Beverages. “Our beverage portfolio brings a unique taste and personality to every gathering—whether it’s a festive dinner, a cross-country reunion, or a quiet moment shared at home. This guide is designed to help consumers find the perfect drink for every moment and every person on their list.”





The Ultimate Holiday Drink Gift Guide

This year’s guide showcases Tilray’s broad and beloved lineup of beverage brands, featuring holiday-exclusive releases, best-selling favorites, and beautifully packaged options perfect for gifting, hosting, and celebrating:

Premium Spirits – Breckenridge Whiskeys and Mountain Shot deliver elevated flavors and festive versatility for every holiday occasion.

Breckenridge Whiskey PX Cask Finish : Award-winning, inviting and giftable whiskey for collectors and connoisseurs.

: Award-winning, inviting and giftable whiskey for collectors and connoisseurs. Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey, A Blend : Versatile and crowd pleasing, built for classic cocktails and slow sips.

: Versatile and crowd pleasing, built for classic cocktails and slow sips. Mountain Shot: A bold, ready-to-enjoy spirits shot designed for après gatherings and festive toasts.





Hemp-Derived THC Beverages – Happy Flower™ and Fizzy Jane’s™ deliver a modern, uplifting twist on holiday cheer with vibrant flavors and shareable formats.

Fizzy Jane’s 10 MG Lemon Lime : Bright, refreshing, and THC-infused for a low-calorie twist on holiday cheer.

: Bright, refreshing, and THC-infused for a low-calorie twist on holiday cheer. Happy Flower Variety Pack: Offering a modern twist on the classic cocktail experience, this Variety Pack is crafted for relaxation and festive sipping, with 5mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC per can.

Ready-to-Drink Crowd-Pleasers – Convenient, flavorful drinks that make hosting easy and gifting effortless.

10Barrel Brewi ng Cocktails : Combining craft quality with convenient, ready-to-drink flavors, including Moscow Mule and Grey Hound, that make holiday hosting simple and gifting spirited.

: Combining craft quality with convenient, ready-to-drink flavors, including Moscow Mule and Grey Hound, that make holiday hosting simple and gifting spirited. Cruisies: Ready-to-drink cocktails coming in Vodka Soda, Cuba Libre and Golf Tea flavors that are made for light-hearted fun seekers ready to live the no-frills good life.

Coast-to-Coast Holiday Inspiration – The Ultimate Drink Gift Guide highlights regional holiday expressions and the Tilray beverages that complement them best.

Northeast - Bold, cold-weather beers for traditional holiday meals

Blue Point Brewing – Dark Portal (ABV 6.5%) : A velvety dark malt odyssey, perfect for hearty winter dishes and long conversations.

: A velvety dark malt odyssey, perfect for hearty winter dishes and long conversations. Montauk Brewing – Guardsman Stout (ABV 5.8%): Roasted malt warmth, smooth finish, ideal for coastal holidays and casual gatherings.

Southeast – Festive, flavourful brews designed for lively gatherings and Southern traditions

SweetWater Brewing – Festive Ale (ABV 8.1%) : Seasonal spice with a touch of sweetness—raise a glass to Friendsgiving, tailgates, and end of year celebrations.

: Seasonal spice with a touch of sweetness—raise a glass to Friendsgiving, tailgates, and end of year celebrations. Terrapin Beer Co. – Wake N’ Bake (ABV 9.4%): Brewed with Athens’ coffee icons Jittery Joe’s for a bold, robust stout that pairs with chilly evenings and late-night dessert.

Midwest – Welcoming, spice-forward brews crafted for festive potlucks, cozy game nights, and city streets glowing with holiday lights

Atwater Brewery – Christmas Ale (ABV 6.1%): Spice forward and welcoming. Made for potlucks, game nights, and city streets wrapped in lights.



Rockies - Après-ski favorites and rich, seasonal craft brews

Breckenridge Brewery – Christmas Ale (ABV 7.1%): Balanced caramel and spice, now in 15-pack 12oz cans for the crowd. Be the hero of the cabin weekend.



Pacific Northwest – Distinctive, craft-forward brews inspired by rugged landscapes, creative spirit, and the region’s love for bold flavors

Widmer Brothers – Brrr Red Ale (ABV 7.2%): Caramel and dark chocolate malts meet smooth bitterness. A winter warmer with Northwest swagger.



Non-Alcohol Options

Hi Ball Lemon Lime (and other flavors) : Sparkling, sugar-free energy that’s perfect for powering through holiday prep or late-night celebrations.

Sparkling, sugar-free energy that’s perfect for powering through holiday prep or late-night celebrations. Mock One Gin (Non-Alcoholic) : Crisp, botanical character without the alcohol, perfect for winter mocktails and mindful hosting. Also available in whiskey, tequila and rum.

: Crisp, botanical character without the alcohol, perfect for winter mocktails and mindful hosting. Also available in whiskey, tequila and rum. Montauk N.A. Golden: N.A. Golden brings easy-drinking to a whole new level with a clean, crisp brew to kick back and enjoy the day. Crisp, botanical character without the alcohol, perfect for winter spritzes and mindful hosting.



Our Taprooms are Celebrating Coast-to-Coast

This season, the 10Barrel Brewing, Atwater Brewery (Grand Rapids & Detroit), Blue Point Brewing, Breckenridge Brewery, Hop Valley Brewing, Montauk Brewing, SweetWater Brewing and Terrapin Beer Co. taprooms are the heart of Share the Season. Each location will feature unique holiday experiences rooted in local craft and community:

Holiday Movie Nights & Trivia: Enjoy your holiday favorites and win some merchandise, food and prizes at multiple locations hosting holiday-themed movie nights and trivia sessions.

Festive Food & Drink Specials: Seasonal beer flights, holiday cocktails, and themed snack pairings (e.g., donuts & beer, cookie flights, flatbreads).

Interactive Activities: Several of our locations will be hosting holiday-themed bingo, coloring contests, cookie decorating, and gingerbread house competitions.

Themed Apparel Days: Show up in your favorite ugly sweater parties and Santa hat parties to help celebrate the holiday season.

Community Fundraising Events: Help us spread the holiday spirit with charity drives and fundraising events



21+ Only. Always enjoy responsibly.

For more on Tilray Beverages and to explore each brand’s seasonal offerings, visit their websites and dive into a world of flavor, just in time for the holidays.

