Ekso Bionics Inks Agreement to Become the Exclusive U.S. Distributor of MediTouch’s Groundbreaking BalanceTutor™ Rehabilitation System

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. and TNUVOT, Israel, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (“Ekso Bionics” or the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Israel-based MediTouch Inc. (“MediTouch”) to become the exclusive authorized sales agent and distributor of MediTouch’s BalanceTutor™ rehabilitation system in the United States.

The BalanceTutor is the only known rehabilitation system that employs an advanced 4D perturbation patented treadmill and multiple force and movement sensors which allow patients impacted by impaired balance to react to unanticipated disturbances while walking. The BalanceTutor 4D treadmill can move forward, backward, and side-to-side while a patient is standing still or walking to elicit a slip, trip, or stumble. Patient weight is supported by an overhead frame that is designed to promote safe responses to disturbances of balance without the patient risk of experiencing a fall. The BalanceTutor’s proprietary 4D perturbations mimic realistic balance challenges that require a reactive response while maintaining patient and physical therapist safety. ​

“We are excited to add MediTouch’s BalanceTutor rehabilitation system to our leading technology offerings, expanding our reach in patient care,” commented Ekso Bionics’ Chief Executive Officer, Scott Davis. “We believe the BalanceTutor is synergistic with our current go-to-market strategy by leveraging a common customer call point with a technology that is complementary to our current enterprise health exoskeleton solutions. We look forward to working with MediTouch to help ensure that the groundbreaking BalanceTutor gains awareness, acceptance and adoption by inpatient and outpatient physical rehabilitation facilities across the country.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Ekso Bionics to grow the presence of the BalanceTutor across the U.S.,” said Moshe Druker, VP of Global Business Development at MediTouch. “This collaboration marks an important milestone for MediTouch, enabling us to expand access to our innovative rehabilitation technology and help more individuals regain balance, confidence, and independence.”

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance, and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Based upon its industry-leading expertise, the Company focuses on improving health and quality of life with advanced robotics designed to enhance, amplify, and restore human function. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "EKSO." For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com.

About MediTouch

MediTouch is dedicated to developing and delivering innovative physical rehabilitation solutions for medical centers, outpatient clinics, and home healthcare settings. Our technologies empower clinicians and patients with advanced tools that support effective, engaging, and measurable rehabilitation.

For more information, visit: www.meditouch.co.il.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statement contained in this press release that does not describe historical facts may constitute a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the ability of the Company to distribute the BalanceTutor rehabilitation system in the United States, the potential impacts of the Company’s devices to patients using the devices, and the Company’s ability to bolster demand for its products and execute on its long-term growth strategy. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing to fund and grow the Company's operations and to develop or enhance the Company’s technology, the Company’s failure to successfully incorporate the BalanceTutor into its sales strategy on a timely basis or at all, or risks related to product liability, recall and warranty claims. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on X. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Ekso Bionics

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

(646) 274-3580

skilmer@eksobionics.com