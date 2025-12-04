Volatus Aerospace Appoints Lieutenant-General (Ret’d) Christopher J. Coates to Board of Advisors

MONTREAL and TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT) (OTCQB:TAKOF) (Frankfurt:A3DP5Y/ABB.F) ("Volatus" or "the Company"), a leader in aerial and defense solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lieutenant-General (Ret’d) Christopher J. Coates, CMM, MSM, CD, LOM, to its Board of Advisors. His appointment strengthens the Company’s defense expertise as Volatus advances its vision to support the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), NORAD modernization, and allied defense partners with Canadian-made uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), training, and operational capabilities.

Lieutenant-General Coates is one of Canada’s most respected defense and security leaders, having served in senior positions across the Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC), North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), and multiple international and joint task force commands. As Commander of CJOC, he oversaw all Canadian domestic and global operations, synchronizing readiness across Army, Navy, Air Force, and Special Operations Forces. As Deputy Commander NORAD, he jointly led the air defence of North America in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense and directed readiness, exercises, and capability development for continental defence.

Following an extensive military career as a helicopter pilot and tactical aviation commander, Lieutenant-General Coates continued serving Canada and its allies through senior roles in advanced training, synthetic environments, and defense transformation. His work includes leading Single Synthetic Environments development at CAE, advising on defence modernization in the Middle East, and currently heading the Foreign Policy, National Defence, and National Security Program at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. He continues to publish widely on national security, NORAD modernization, Arctic sovereignty, and the evolving strategic landscape.

Strengthening Volatus’ Strategic Direction in Defence and Sovereign Capability

The Volatus Advisory Board provides high-level strategic guidance on defense procurement, government policy, emerging capability requirements, and international markets, while supporting relationship-building with government, military, and industry stakeholders. It operates in a consultative capacity to strengthen the Company’s long-term strategic direction.

“Christopher brings deep operational insight into the defence of North America, a sophisticated understanding of emerging threats, and practical leadership experience across Canada’s most complex military operations,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “As we advance our domestic manufacturing programs, expand our training capabilities, and support the CAF and allied partners, his counsel will be invaluable. His appointment reflects our commitment to building the strongest advisory and leadership ecosystem possible in support of Canada’s defence and industrial needs.”

Christopher J. Coates – Statement

“I am honoured to join Volatus Aerospace at this pivotal moment in Canada’s defence evolution,” said Lieutenant-General (Ret’d) Christopher J. Coates. “Canada must accelerate the adoption of modern technologies, sovereign manufacturing, and advanced training capabilities to meet growing security challenges. Volatus’ vision and operational maturity position the Company to make a meaningful contribution to the CAF, NORAD modernization, and our allies.”

About Christopher J. Coates

Lieutenant-General Coates served over 30 years in the Canadian Armed Forces, commanding at every level of tactical aviation and jointly overseeing continental and global military operations. He brings deep experience in air power, national security, capability development, and multi-national defence coordination. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Chemistry & Biochemistry) and a Master of Strategic Studies, and is fluently bilingual (English/French).

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a global provider of integrated aerial solutions for commercial and defence applications, leveraging both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). The Company serves industries including oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Volatus’ mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and resilience through real-world, scalable aerial technologies.

