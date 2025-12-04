Trends in Australia Warehouse and Storage Market 2035

Ottawa, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Australia warehouse and storage market, which generated substantial revenue in 2025, is projected to experience strong and consistent growth by 2034, as reported by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. This market continues to serve as a critical backbone of the nation's logistics and broader supply chain, supported by the rapid rise of e-commerce and an escalating need for efficient, technology-driven distribution networks.

What is Meant by Australia Warehouse and Storage?

Australia warehouse and storage generally refer to commercial facilities that store, manage, and distribute goods for businesses, playing a vital role in the supply chain and e-commerce. These services involve not just space but also logistics, order fulfillment (picking and packing), inventory management, and shipping, with different providers offering solutions ranging from long-term storage to many more complex warehousing operations.

The main drivers for the Australian warehouse and storage market are the expanding e-commerce sector, which drives the need for last-mile fulfillment, and the rising adoption of technology such as automation and AI. The market is crucial for supporting the expanding e-commerce sector, as well as the rising food and pharmaceutical industries, which demand specialized cold storage. This, in turn, facilitates economic activity through its role in both domestic and international trade.

Australian Government Initiatives for Warehouse and Storage:

Growing Regions Program provides funding for capital works projects, which could include infrastructure like warehouses in regional, rural, and remote areas of Australia, to enhance liveability and support local amenity. Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI) allocates funding to help Australian businesses identify and address vulnerabilities in their critical supply chains, thereby improving national preparedness for future disruptions such as a pandemic. Modern Manufacturing Initiative (MMI) committed $1.3 billion to co-fund large manufacturing projects in priority sectors to help manufacturers build scale and supply chain resilience, which can encompass associated logistics and warehousing. National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy is a collaborative effort between the Australian Government and state/territory governments to improve the efficiency, safety, and resilience of the national freight system, including infrastructure and logistics practices. The WA Supply Chain Capacity Program in Western Australia offered specific grants to the sheep industry for producers and processors to build capacity in their supply chains, including potential upgrades to storage facilities. Export Market Development Grants (EMDG) program helps Australian businesses, including those in logistics and warehousing supporting export, to cover promotional expenses when marketing their goods and services internationally.

What are the Latest Trends in the Australia Warehouse and Storage Market?

Strong Emphasis on Sustainability Through Green Building Practices



It is driven by a combination of regulatory pressure, significant financial as well as operational benefits, and increasing need from eco-conscious consumers and investors. There is a rising demand from businesses, along with final consumers, to collaborate with environmentally responsible companies. Firms that prioritize sustainability can improve their brand image, attract eco-conscious clients, and even gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Integration of Automation and Advanced Technologies



To boost operational efficiency and mitigate labor shortages, warehouses are increasingly adopting robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). These innovations transform operations by improving inventory accuracy, enabling real-time data analysis, and allowing for faster, more accurate pick and pack processes, such as those using Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS).

What Potentiates the Growth of the Australia Warehouse and Storage Industry?

Adoption of Advanced Logistics Technology



Advanced technologies such as robotics and automated storage systems streamline warehouse operations, which decreases labor costs and increases throughput. The Internet of Things (IoT) and other systems offer real-time data, allowing better inventory tracking, improved logistics routes, and optimized decision-making. By decreasing operational expenses and improving efficiency, technology helps businesses stay competitive in a dynamic market. Firms are investing in these solutions to gain a competitive edge.

Country Analysis

Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales Warehouse and Storage Market Trends

The Australian market, especially in New South Wales, is undergoing growth driven by automation, e-commerce, and cold storage needs. Key trends include increased need for last-mile logistics, a target on technological advancements such as automation and real-time inventory management, and a remarkable growth of refrigerated warehousing for food and pharmaceuticals.

Victoria & Tasmania Warehouse and Storage Market Trends

Victoria and Tasmania are undergoing strong growth in the market, driven by e-commerce and a need for modern logistics solutions. Key trends involve the rapid expansion of cold storage to fund the food and pharmaceutical industries, the rising adoption of automation and technology, and the growth of shared warehousing for more flexible and cost-effective alternatives.

Segment Outlook

Type Insights

Why did the Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage Segment dominate the Australia Warehouse and Storage Market in 2024?

An increase in fresh and frozen food consumption, propelled by changing user preferences and online grocery shopping, directly raises the requirement for temperature-controlled storage. The need to manage the quality of a numerous range of perishable food products, from meat and seafood to fruits and vegetables, boosts the need for refrigerated storage solutions. Advancements in IoT-based monitoring, along with automation and robotics, enhance operational efficiency, decrease spoilage, and offer real-time tracking by making refrigerated warehousing more competitive.

Ownership Insights

Why did the Private Warehouses Segment Dominate the Australia Warehouse and Storage Market in 2024?

Private warehouses offer firms with control across their entire storage and also distribution process, enabling them to customize security systems as well as automation to meet specific business needs. By managing their own facilities, firms can better manage inventory, decrease lead times, and adapt to changes in need more effectively than relying on public warehouses, which is important for e-commerce and retail operations.

End Use Insights

Why did the Food and Beverage Segment Dominate the Australia Warehouse and Storage Market in 2024?

Due to the high volume along with the perishable nature of its products, it demands extensive and specialized cold chain logistics. The need for fresh, frozen, and ready-to-eat foods, combined with consumer trends toward convenience along shelf-life extension, boosts significant storage needs and even contributes to this sector's large market share. The requirement to adhere to strict regulations for food safety and also quality in transportation and storage is a major factor in the food and beverage segment's reliance on specialized along with compliant warehousing solutions.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Australia Warehouse and Storage Industry

In July 2025, Storage Solutions is set to be involved in CeMAT Australia 2025 at The Dome, Sydney Olympic Park. The firm will exhibit at Booth I39, spotlighting its latest innovations programmed to meet the evolving demands of Australia's logistics and also warehousing sector. With a strong focus on safety and compliance, the contributing Indian conglomerate will showcase its AS 4084-certified Racking along with Shelving solutions designed to deliver structural integrity, superior performance, and operational efficiency.



Top Companies in the Australia Warehouse and Storage Market & Their Offerings:

Race Couriers offers third-party logistics (3PL) services, including warehousing and storage solutions from its Melbourne facility, which are integrated with its fast same-day and national delivery services.

offers third-party logistics (3PL) services, including warehousing and storage solutions from its Melbourne facility, which are integrated with its fast same-day and national delivery services. UC Logistics Australia provides warehousing as part of its comprehensive logistics services, specializing in project logistics and multi-modal transport for industries like mining, construction, and oil & gas.

provides warehousing as part of its comprehensive logistics services, specializing in project logistics and multi-modal transport for industries like mining, construction, and oil & gas. eStore Logistics is a leading e-commerce fulfillment provider in Australia, utilizing advanced AI-powered autonomous mobile robots in its warehouses to offer high-speed, accurate pick and pack, storage, and distribution services for online and omnichannel retailers.

is a leading e-commerce fulfillment provider in Australia, utilizing advanced AI-powered autonomous mobile robots in its warehouses to offer high-speed, accurate pick and pack, storage, and distribution services for online and omnichannel retailers. AirRoad provides premium 3PL logistics solutions, including secure and modern contract warehousing and supply chain management, designed to offer reliability and transparency to its clients.

provides premium 3PL logistics solutions, including secure and modern contract warehousing and supply chain management, designed to offer reliability and transparency to its clients. Black Bear Fulfillment is an e-commerce 3PL specializing in smaller consumer items, offering reliable and scalable fulfillment services (storage, pick/pack, shipping, returns) backed by a customer-centric approach and modern technology.

is an e-commerce 3PL specializing in smaller consumer items, offering reliable and scalable fulfillment services (storage, pick/pack, shipping, returns) backed by a customer-centric approach and modern technology. Direct Courier Solution primarily focuses on same-day, point-to-point metropolitan courier services but also has warehousing capabilities to support its clients' total distribution requirements.

primarily focuses on same-day, point-to-point metropolitan courier services but also has warehousing capabilities to support its clients' total distribution requirements. Freight People (likely referring to Freight Assist Australia, a related entity found in search results) offers 3PL warehousing and distribution services across strategically located facilities in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, utilizing technology to ensure efficiency.

(likely referring to Freight Assist Australia, a related entity found in search results) offers 3PL warehousing and distribution services across strategically located facilities in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, utilizing technology to ensure efficiency. GMK Logistics provides extensive warehousing and storage, particularly for flooring products (both rolled and palletized), as part of its broader transport and logistics operations.

provides extensive warehousing and storage, particularly for flooring products (both rolled and palletized), as part of its broader transport and logistics operations. Toll Group offers integrated logistics services, including fulfillment and distribution, with expertise in warehousing solutions designed to enhance speed to market and manage inventory for businesses across the Asia-Pacific region.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

General Warehousing and Storage

Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage

Farm Product Warehousing and Storage



By Ownership

Private Warehouses

Public Warehouses

Bonded Warehouses



By End Use

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Food and Beverage

IT Hardware

Healthcare

Chemicals



By Country

Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales

Victoria & Tasmania

Queensland

Northern Territory & Southern Australia

Westen Australia



