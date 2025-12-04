AmpliTech Group To Hold Its Annual Shareholder Meeting And Showcase Its ORAN 5G Network Performance To Attendees

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (“AmpliTech” or the “Company”) today announced that during its annual shareholder meeting, it will host an Investor Demo Day on December 10, 2025, from 4:30 PM to 6:15 PM at its Hauppauge headquarters located at 155 Plant Avenue, Hauppauge NY 11788.

The event offers investors a hands-on comparison of AmpliTech’s Private 5G (P5G) wireless network performance against competing networks. Attendees are encouraged to download the free Speedtest app and record upload and download speeds from their current 5G network in use at their homes, offices, and other locations prior to the event. These results will then be compared with tests conducted on-site at AmpliTech Group’s headquarters, where attendees will be able to log into AmpliTech’s own ORAN P5G network, delivered from a mini cell-tower pole on the building’s roof.

“Our mission is to deliver connectivity solutions that set new standards for speed and reliability,” said Fawad Maqbool, AmpliTech’s CEO. “Our very first Investor Demo Day is an opportunity for stakeholders to experience firsthand the performance that differentiates AmpliTech in the ORAN 5G space. Please take screen shots of your Speedtest results so we can clearly demonstrate the extreme speed difference of both upload and download speeds using our technology versus what is currently out there. Test your applications to see the difference”

Event Agenda:

4:30 PM – 5:00 PM: Arrival, Shareholder Check-In (bring proof of ownership) & Refreshments

5:00 PM – 5:30 PM: Official Shareholder Meeting Activities

5:30 PM – 5:45 PM: Attendees Connect to AmpliTech's Network & Indoor Speed Test

5:45 PM – 6:00 PM: Outdoor Speed Test

6:00 PM – 6:15 PM: Closing Remarks

Refreshments will be provided throughout the event.

Event Details:

Date: December 10, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM – 6:15 PM

Location: AmpliTech Group World Headquarters, 155 Plant Avenue, Hauppauge, NY 11788

RSVP: Investors@amplitechgroup.com by December 8, 2025

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services, is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com or amplitech5G.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that additional larger orders will be received or lead to further production orders, financing, growth and profitability. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

X: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com