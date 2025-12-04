Titan Aviation Leasing Delivers First of Two Airbus A330-200P2F to JD Airlines

DUBLIN, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Aviation Leasing (“Titan”), the joint venture between Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc. (a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide) and Bain Capital, today announced the delivery of an Airbus A330-200P2F aircraft (MSN 832) to JD Airlines, the cargo airline of JD.com, Inc, a technology and service enterprise with supply chain at its core and China's largest retailer by revenue. This is the first of two A330 freighters Titan will place with the carrier under long-term operating leases.

The delivery marks the start of a new commercial relationship between Titan and JD Airlines. MSN 832 expands JD Airlines’ widebody freighter capacity to meet growing express and cross-border logistics demand driven by e-commerce across Asia.

“We are pleased to announce the delivery of the first of two A330-200P2F aircraft to JD Airlines,” said Eamonn Forbes, Chief Commercial Officer, Titan Aviation Leasing. “This transaction aligns with Titan’s strategy of deploying capital into high-demand freighter segments with strong counterparties. Leasing these aircraft underscores Asia’s strategic importance in global trade and demonstrates our commitment to providing efficient, flexible freighter capacity to operators serving e-commerce and express markets.”

The aircraft supports JD Airlines next stage of development and the expansion of JD Logistics’ international footprint across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Europe regions.

The A330-200P2F provides a payload of up to 61 tonnes and a range of up to 4,200 nautical miles, delivering a proven combination of fuel efficiency, reliability, and operational flexibility. These capabilities make it ideal for both long-haul international routes and regional operations, supporting JD Airlines’ ability to scale freighter services within Asia and to key global markets, enhancing delivery speed and capacity for JINGDONG Logistics' clients in the region.

Titan’s second A330-200P2F for JD Airlines is scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2026. Both aircraft will be managed by Titan.

About Titan Aviation Leasing:

Titan Aviation Leasing is a freighter-centric leasing company that provides dry leasing solutions to airlines worldwide. Titan Aviation Leasing’s fleet of cargo aircraft supports customers, including international flag carriers, express operators, e-commerce providers, and regional and domestic carriers. Titan Aviation Leasing’s deep airfreight domain expertise and innovative asset management solutions help customers quickly ramp up their aviation operations while minimizing capital investment.

Titan Aviation Leasing provides management services to the joint venture, including aircraft acquisitions, lease management, passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion oversight, technical expertise, and disposal of aircraft.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777 and 767 aircraft for domestic, regional, and international cargo and passenger operations.

About Bain Capital:

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world’s leading private investment firms. We are committed to creating lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a culture of collaboration, advantages that enable us to innovate investment approaches, unlock opportunities, and create exceptional outcomes. Our global platform invests across five focus areas: Private Equity, Growth & Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit & Capital Markets, and Real Assets. In these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and wide-ranging capabilities. We have 24 offices on four continents, more than 1,850 employees, and approximately $185 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.baincapital.com. Follow @BainCapital on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).



About JD Airlines:

JD Airlines is the cargo airline of JINGDONG Logistics, a subsidiary of JD.com. Headquartered in Nantong, China, JD Airlines operates dedicated freighter services that support JINGDONG Logistics’ nationwide and international logistics and supply chain network. The airline focuses on time-sensitive express and cross-border e-commerce flows and is developing a fleet of narrowbody and widebody freighter aircraft to expand its route coverage and long-haul capabilities.

